Ranji scores, round eight, day three

more-in

Group A

At Nagpur: Bengal 99 & 433 for eight in 131 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 130, Manoj Tiwary 169, Pragyan Ojha 30 batting, Dhawal Kulkarni four for 108) vs Mumbai 229.

At Dharamshala: Madhya Pradesh 217 & 293 in 87.2 overs (Naman Ojha 57, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 73, Puneet Datey 41 n.o., Ishwar Pandey 36, Atit Sheth four for 51, Sagar Mangalorkar three for 70) vs Baroda 164 & 114 for nine in 35 overs (Chandrakant Sakure four for 17).

At Belagavi: Gujarat 624 for six decl. vs Punjab 247 in 85.2 overs (Manan Vohra 68, Mayank Siddana 39, Gitansh Khera 35 n.o., Rush Kalaria four for 41) & 36 for one in 12.1 overs.

At Rajkot: Uttar Pradesh 259 & 330 in 90 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 124, Suresh Raina 91, Saurabh Kumar 30 n.o., Karan Thakur three for 82, Karn Sharma five for 71) vs Railways 213 & 35 for five in 27 overs.

Group B

At Vizianagaram: Jharkhand 316 vs Assam 126 & 269 for five in 98.2 overs (Rishav Das 113, Pallav Kumar Das 39, Sibsankar Roy 80 batting).

At Patiala: Karnataka 200 & 168 for five in 60 overs (Kaunain Abbas 62 batting, Manish Pandey 58, Kamlesh Makwana three for 46) vs Saurashtra 359 in 115 overs (Snell Patel 87, Jaydev Shah 39, Prerak Mankad 126, Kamlesh Makwana 32, R. Vinay Kumar four for 54, Abrar Kazi four for 83).

At Chennai: Vidarbha 183 vs Delhi 250 for eight in 81 overs. No play on day three owing to rain.

Group C

At Dhanbad: Goa 115 and 276 bt Andhra 159 and 198 in 59.2 overs (Ravi Teja 49, Ricky Bhui 71, Shadab Jakati three for 70, Rituraj Singh four for 24, Amulaya Pandrekar three for 87). Points: Goa 6 (18); Andhra 0 (25).

At Cuttack: Tripura 213 & 162 in 70.1 overs (Smit Patel 54, Akshay Chandran four for 16, Iqbal Abdulla three for 32) vs Kerala 193 & 117 for no loss in 29 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 80 batting, Bhavin Thakkar 37 batting).

At Mumbai: Services 225 & 340 for seven decl. in 82 overs (Nakul Verma 156 n.o., Shamsher Yadav 40, Rahul Singh 99, Pankaj Rao three for 64, Abhuday Kant three for 79) vs Chhattisgarh 281 & six for no loss in three overs.

At Vadodara: Hyderabad 328 & 244 for two decl. in 57 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 103 n.o., Akshath Reddy 53, S. Badrinath 66) vs J&K 169 in 55.3 overs (Parvez Rasool 70, Ravi Kiran four for 32, Md. Siraj three for 51) & 42 for four in 17 overs.

At Valsad: Haryana 402 vs Himachal Pradesh 233 in 88.4 overs (Prashant Chopra 33, Sumeet Verma 66, Amit Kumar 37, Mohit Sharma three for 25, Sanjay Pahal five for 71) & 142 for one in 29 overs (Ravi Thakur 45, Prashant Chopra 89 batting).