Ranji round up

Group A

At Nagpur: Bengal 99 in 35.3 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 35, Shardul Thakur six for 31, Dhawal Kulkarni three for 22) vs Mumbai 164 for five in 42 overs (Kaustubh Pawar 78). Toss: Mumbai.

At Dharamshala: Madhya Pradesh 217 in 67.5 overs (Devendra Bundela 86, Mukul Raghav 30, Puneet Datey 34, Babashafi Pathan five for 48) vs Baroda 31 for two in 15 overs. Toss: Baroda.

At Belgavi: Gujarat 281 for two in 82 overs (Priyank Pancha 134 batting, Bhargav Merai 65, Rujul Bhatt 55 batting) vs Punjab. Toss: Punjab.

At Rajkot: Uttar Pradesh 259 in 70.3 overs (Suresh Raina 91, Saurabh Kumar 53, Shivam Chaudhary 43, Akshdeep Nath 35, Anureet Singh four for 67, Karn Sharma four for 48) vs Railways 18 for one in 14 overs. Toss: Railways.

Group B

At Vizianagaram: Jharkhand 251 for four in 90 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 88, Ishank Jaggi 80 batting, Sumit Kumar 32, Pratyush Singh 30) vs Assam. Toss: Assam.

At Wayanad: Odisha 311 for nine in 82.1 overs (Biplab Samantaray 89, Deepak Behera 58, Abhishek Yadav 32, Anupam Sanklecha four for 75, Moshin Sayyed three for 58) vs Maharashtra. Toss: Maharashtra.

At Patiala: Karnataka 200 in 64.1 overs (Manish Pandey 75, Shreyas Gopal 38, Jay Chauhan three for 52, Vandit Jivrajani three for 41) vs Saurashtra 19 for two in nine overs. Toss: Karnataka.

At Chennai: Vidarbha 183 in 62.3 overs (Shalabh Srivastava 62, Shreekant Wagh 46 n.o., Sumit Narwal four for 38, Navdeep Saini three for 30) vs Delhi 12 for one in three overs. Toss: Delhi.

Group C

At Dhanbad: Goa 115 in 52.4 overs (Bhargav Bhatt six for 36, B. Siddharth four for 52) v Andhra 159 in 34.3 overs (K.S. Bharat 68, Shadab Jakati eight for 53). Toss: Andhra.

At Cuttack: Tripura 213 in 79.5 overs (Yashpal Singh 50, Udiyan Bose 36, Manisankar Murasingh 42, Sandeep Warrier three for 34, Jalaj Saxena three for 37) vs Kerala 11 for no loss in three overs. Toss: Tripura.

At Mumbai: Services 225 in 85.1 overs (Nakul Verma 54, Vikas Hathwala 50, Sumits Ruikar five for 73) vs Chhattisgarh eight for no loss in two overs. Toss: Services.

At Vadodara: Hyderabad 234 for three in 90 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 106 batting, S. Badrinath 47, B. Anirudh 46) vs J&K. Toss: J&K.

At Valsad: Haryana 237 for three in 89.4 overs (Guntashveer Singh 109 batting, Nitin Saini 39, Kanwar Singh three for 48) vs Himachal. Toss: Himachal.