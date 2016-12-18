Ranji Trophy quarterfinals from December 23

more-in

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has advanced the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals by a day and they will now be held from December 23 to 27.

Defending champion Mumbai will play Hyderabad, which is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011-12, in Raipur.

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, finalists in 2014-15, will square off in Visakhapatnam. Jharkhand, the Group B topper and one of only two teams in the league stages to have five wins, will play Haryana in Vadodara, while Odisha, in the knockouts for the first time in a decade, will face Gujarat in Jaipur.

Dates advanced

The semifinals were advanced by two days to start from January 1 in Rajkot and Nagpur, and the final, earlier scheduled for January 12, will be played from January 10 in Indore. It is understood the BCCI rejigged the schedule to ensure sufficient break between each stage of the knockouts.

The delay in the announcement of the knockout clashes was a result of the postponement of match between Odisha and Jharkhand, which determined the top team in Group B.

Quarterfinal line-up (Dec. 23-27): Mumbai vs Hyderabad, Raipur; Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Visakhapatnam; Gujarat vs Odisha, Jaipur; Haryana vs Jharkhand, Vadodara.