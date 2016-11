Ranji Trophy: Round seven, final day scores

more-in

Group A

At Hubballi: Gujarat 437 and 82 for no loss in 45 overs (Priyank Panchal 56) drew with Mumbai 422 in 143 overs (Shreyas Iyer 194, Aditya Tare 26, Dhawal Kulkarni 61, Shardul Thakur 56, Jasprit Bumrah six for 71). Points: Gujarat 3 (21), Mumbai 1 (26).

At Delhi (Kotla): Railways 371 and 150 for one in 41 overs (Saurabh Wakaskar 71 n.o., Shivakant Shukla 57) drew with Madhya Pradesh 510 for eight decl. in 164 overs (D. Bundela 188, Naman Ojha 50, Shubham Sharma 119, Ankit Sharma 46, Avinash Yadav three for 106, Karn Sharma three for 120). MP 3 (13), Railways 1 (10).

At Nagpur: Punjab 284 and 375 for five decl. in 79 overs (Uday Kaul 65, Manan Vohra 41, Mandeep Singh 128, Gurkeerat Mann 55, Manpreet Gony 66 n.o.) drew with Tamil Nadu 354 and 103 for one in 37 overs (Abhinav Mukund 67 n.o.).

TN 3 (23), Punjab 1 (17).

Group B

At Chennai: Maharashtra 542 bt Assam 256 and (f/o) 234 in 73 overs (Arun Karthik 87 n.o., S. Purkayastha 69, Kunal Saikia 33, Sibsankar Roy 25, Anupam Sanklecha four for 71, Mohsin Sayyed four for 47). Maharashtra 7 (21), Assam 0 (8).

At Wayanad: Rajasthan 238 and 221 lost to Delhi 307 and 156 for eight in 41.4 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 49, Nitish Rana 31, Sumit Narwal 27 n.o.). Delhi 6 (18), Rajasthan 0 (12).

At Delhi (Palam): Karnataka 179 and 393 in 121.2 overs (C.M. Gautam 95, Shreyas Gopal 77, K. Gowtham 46, R. Samarth 49, Robin Uthappa 32, Stuart Binny 32, R. Vinay Kumar 41, Dhiraj Singh five for 98) drew with Odisha 342 and 63 for no loss in 32 overs (Ranjit Singh 35 n.o., Sandeep Pattnaik 27 n.o.). Odisha 3 (15), Karnataka 1 (30).

At Delhi (Karnail Singh): Saurashtra 301 and 189 in 80 overs (Snell Patel 62, Vandit Jivrajani 37, Azhar Sheikh four for 31) lost to Vidarbha 347 and 146 for two in 35 overs (Ganesh Satish 56 n.o., R. Sanjay 51). Vidarbha 6 (13), Saurashtra 0 (6).

Group C

At Guwahati: Kerala 219 and 302 for six decl. in 71 overs (Rohan Prem 89, Bhavin Thakkar 56, Mohd. Azharuddeen 36, Sachin Baby 60 n.o., P. Vijaykumar three for 67) drew with Andhra 226 and 193 for four in 80 overs (K.S. Bharat 73, G. Hanuma Vihari 53 n.o., Ricky Bhui 44). Andhra 3 (25), Kerala 1 (16).

At Valsad: Hyderabad 351 and 122 in 48.2 overs (Akash Bhandari 35, Pankaj Rao five for 44, A. Tamrakar four for 19) bt Chhattisgarh 188 and 241 in 84.1 overs (Ashutosh Singh 67, Amandeep Khare 44, Sumit Ruikar 33, Avnish Dhaliwal 31, M. Ravi Kiran four for 60, Akash Bhandari three for 25). Hyderabad 6 (23), Chhattisgarh 0 (11).

At Ghaziabad: Goa 413 and 152 for five in 58 overs (Sumiran Amonkar 57 n.o., Reagan Pinto 25, Samar Dubhashi 25 n.o., Amit Mishra three for 69) drew with Haryana 568 in 160.2 overs (Nitin Saini 227, Shubham Rohilla 41, Chaitanya Bishnoi 90, Mohit Hooda 27, Rajat Paliwal 27, Shadab Jakati three for 119, A. Pandrekar three for 116).

Haryana 3 (22), Goa 1 (12).

At Surat: Services 401 and 295 for nine decl. in 84.1 overs (Anshul Gupta 60, Nakul Verma 42, Ravi Chauhan 25, Rahul Singh 58, Mayank Dagar four for 61) drew with Himachal Pradesh 296 and 145 for two in 45 overs (Prashant Chopra 66, Robin Bist 41 n.o.).

Services 3 (9), HP 1 (19).

At Mumbai: Jammu & Kashmir 315 and 318 for four decl. in 90 overs (Ian Dev Singh 129 n.o., Parvez Rasool 67, Pranav Gupta 26, Aditya Singh 51 n.o.) drew with Tripura 297 and 168 for eight in 59 overs (Rajat Dey 53 n.o., Udiyan Bose 39, Samiullah Beigh three for 30, Ram Dayal three for 61).

J & K 3 (14), Tripura 1 (13).