Ranji Trophy: Round seven, Day 1 scores

more-in

Group A

At Lahli: Baroda 97 in 30.4 overs (Ashoke Dinda six for 45, Mukesh Kumar three for 39) & 63 for three in 15 overs (Kedar Devdhar 34 batting) vs Bengal 76 in 27.4 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 37, Atit Sheth seven for 36).

At Hubballi: Gujarat 246 for three in 90 overs (Priyank Panchal 122 batting, Samit Gohel 87) vs Mumbai.

At Delhi (Kotla): Railways 249 for two in 90 overs (Nitin Bhille 102 batting, Saurabh Wakaskar 62, Arindam Ghosh 61 batting) vs Madhya Pradesh.

At Nagpur: Punjab 241 for six in 86 overs (Manan Vohra 73, Uday Kaul 56, Jiwanjot Singh 30, Gurkeerat Singh 27, K. Vignesh three for 89) vs Tamil Nadu.

Group B

At Chennai: Maharashtra 352 for five in 90 overs (Kedar Jadhav 115, Naushad Shaikh 97, Swapnil Gugale 50, Ankit Bawne 38) vs Assam.

At Wayanad: Rajasthan 238 in 71.3 overs (A. Gautam 106, Deepak Chahar 47, Salman Khan 31, Navdeep Saini three for 28) vs Delhi 37 for no loss in 11 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 29 batting).

At Delhi (Palam): Karnataka 179 in 66.2 overs (C.M. Gautam 54, R. Samarth 26, Basanta Mohanty three for 46) vs Odisha 42 for two in 18 overs.

At Delhi (Karnail Singh): Saurashtra 301 in 86.1 overs (Sheldon Jackson 116, Chirag Jani 78, Snell Patel 40, Prerak Mankad 28, Rajneesh Gurbani four for 85) vs Vidarbha four for no loss in one over.

Group C

At Guwahati: Kerala 188 for eight in 89.5 overs (M. Azharuddeen 82, Rohan Prem 42, Iqbal Abdulla 27, P. Vijaykumar six for 37) vs Andhra.

At Valsad: Hyderabad 267 for four in 88 overs (S. Badrinath 134, B. Sandeep 73 batting) vs Chhattisgarh.

At Ghaziabad: Goa 197 for six in 85 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 80 batting, S. Amonkar 34, Reagan Pinto retd. hurt 25, Harshal Patel three for 52) vs Haryana.

At Surat: Services 276 for three in 90 overs (Ravi Chauhan 149, Nakul Verma 113 batting) vs Himachal Pradesh.

At Mumbai: Jammu & Kashmir 270 for six in 90 overs (Aditya Singh 65 batting, Ian Dev Singh 59, Pranav Gupta 55, Samiullah Beigh 35 batting, Puneet Bisht 33) vs Tripura.