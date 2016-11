Ranji Trophy: Round 7, Day 3 scores

more-in

Group A

At Hubballi: Gujarat 437 vs Mumbai 328 for six in 115 overs (Shreyas Iyer 191 batting, Dhawal Kulkarni 61, Jasprit Bumrah four for 49).

At Delhi (Kotla): Railways 371 vs Madhya Pradesh 356 for five in 130 overs (Devendra Bundela 131 batting, Naman Ojha 50, Shubham Sharma 91 batting, Avinash Yadav three for 90).

At Nagpur: Punjab 284 and 121 for two in 37 overs (Uday Kaul 43 batting, Manan Vohra 41, Mandeep Singh 35 batting) vs Tamil Nadu 354 in 121.1 overs (Kaushik Gandhi 164, Dinesh Karthik 54, Vijay Shankar 33, Manpreet Grewal four for 81).

Group B

At Chennai: Maharashtra 542 vs Assam 256 in 77 overs (Rishav Das 86, Kunal Saikia 39, Arun Karthik 47, Amit Verma 27, Anupam Sanklecha eight for 73) and 115 for six in 46 overs (Arun Karthik 33 batting, Kunal Saikia 33, Sibsankar Roy 25, Anupam Sanklecha three for 37).

At Wayanad: Rajasthan 238 and 221 in 85.4 overs (Rajesh Bishnoi 89, A.V. Gautam 34, Pradeep Sangwan three for 31, Manan Sharma three for 59) vs Delhi 307 and 51 for three in 14 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 35 batting).

At Delhi (Palam): Karnataka 179 and 244 for six in 81 overs (R. Samarth 49, Robin Uthappa 32, Stuart Binny 32, C.M. Gautam 68 batting, Vinay Kumar 41, Dhiraj Singh three for 54) vs Odisha 342 in 117.1 overs (B. Mohanty 40, Saurabh Rawat 85, Biplab Samantray 58, Govinda Poddar 44, Abhishek Yadav 33, Shreyas Gopal five for 73).

At Delhi (Karnail Singh): Saurashtra 301 and 92 for two in 33 overs (Snell Patel 60 batting) vs Vidarbha 347 in 147.5 overs (Faiz Fazal 94, R. Sanjay 77, Shalabh Shrivastava 37, Jitesh Sharma 49, V. Jivrajani four for 93).

Group C

At Guwahati: Kerala 219 and 229 for five in 59 overs (Rohan Prem 89, B.J.Thakkar 56, Mohd. Azharuddeen 36, D.P. Vijaykumar three for 48) vs Andhra 226 in 96.3 overs (Prasanth Kumar 61, K.S. Bharat 54, Ricky Bhui 62, Basil Thampi three for 33, Iqbal Abdulla three for 63).

At Valsad: Hyderabad 351 and 115 for nine in 47 overs (Akash Bhandari 29 batting, Pankaj Rao four for 37, A. Tamrakar four for 19) vs Chhattisgarh 188 in 85.1 overs (Abhimanyu Chauhan 55, Sahil Gupta 55, C.V. Milind three for 47, Akash Bhandari three for 27).

At Ghaziabad: Goa 413 vs Haryana 392 for three in 125 overs (Nitin Saini 211 batting, Shubham Rohilla 41, Chaitanya Bishnoi 90).

At Surat: Services 401 vs Himachal Pradesh 182 for four in 52 overs (Paras Dogra 70, Prashant Chopra 47, Robin Bist 34 batting).

At Mumbai: Jammu & Kashmir 315 and 198 for three in 60 overs (Ian Dev Singh 67 batting, Parvez Rasool 60 batting) vs Tripura 297 in 98 overs (Bishal Ghosh 95, Gurinder Singh 84 n.o., Udiyan Bose 33, Parveez Rasool three for 67).