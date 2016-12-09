Punjab has Mumbai in a big spot of bother

FATAL ATTEMPT: Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur, who played an entertaining knock, perished off this mishit off the bowling of Rajwinder Golu in the match against Punjab on Friday.

The race may be effectively over for the qualification berths from Group-A, but Punjab stayed enthusiastic in its bid to beat defending champion Mumbai in its last Ranji Trophy league match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday.

Manpreet Grewal played his part as a medium pacer efficiently with a lively spell and took four wickets to help Punjab dismiss Mumbai for 185 in the first innings. Inspired by a first innings lead of 283, Punjab struck two blows to reduce Mumbai to 94 for two at the end of the third day, after asking the champion to follow on.

Shardul bats well

Returning from the Test squad in Mumbai, it was Shardul Thakur who provided the thrust to the Mumbai batting with a brisk 70 off 80 balls, an innings of substance that was studded with 10 fours and two sixes. In trying to go for another big one, Shardul mishit a drive to long on.

It was left to Sufiyan Shaikh to add some substance to the Mumbai total, and he was the last man out, after making 67 in his 149-ball vigil. The injured Shubham Ranjane could not bat.

Shardul and Sufiyan combined for a 101-run partnership for the sixth wicket, after Mumbai had been reduced to 37 for five, thanks to some lively bowling in the morning.

Mumbai had already ensured its qualification for the quarterfinals by topping the table with 29 points. The next two spots from the group may have already been settled between Gujarat (25) and Tamil Nadu (23) with the latter taking the first innings lead and looking good for a strong finish.

The two teams may eventually take the qualification spots for the knock-out with 26 points each, an unbeatable lead for the rest like Punjab (18) which, even with an outright victory, can only reach 24.

Still 189 runs in deficit, it will be interesting to see how Mumbai handles the Punjab bowling on the last day, with the latter thirsting to provide a memorable end to the season.

The scores:

Punjab — 1st innings: 468.

Mumbai — 1st innings: Kaustubh Pawar c Gurkeerat b Grewal 1, Shreyas Iyer b Grewal 0, Armaan Jaffer lbw b Passi 7, Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Kaul 15, Aditya Tare lbw b Grewal 9, Sufiyan Shaikh c Gurkeerat b Golu 67, Shardul Thakur c Pargat Singh b Golu 70, Vishal Dabholkar b Gurkeerat 3, Tushar Deshpande c Mayank Siddana b Grewal 1, Royston Dias (not out) 5, Shubham Ranjane (retd. hurt) 0; Extras (lb-6, nb-1): 7; Total (in 60.3 overs): 185.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-8, 3-8, 4-19, 5-37, 6. 138, 7-149, 8-152, 9-185.

Punjab bowling: Manpreet Grewal 14-3-39-4, Rajwinder Golu 18.3-6-43-2, Siddharth Kaul 11-2-43-1, Kamal Passi 5-1-21-1, Gurkeerat Mann 12-2-33-1.

Mumbai — 2nd innings: Kaustubh Pawar b Kaul 9, Shreyas Iyer (batting) 59, Armaan Jaffer b Golu 21, Vishal Dabholkar (batting) 2; Extras (b-1, lb-2): 3; Total (for two wkts. in 35 overs): 94.

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 88.

Punjab bowling: Manpreet Grewal 3-2-5-0, Rajwinder Golu 13-3-40-1, Kamal Passi 6-1-12-0, Siddharth Kaul 6-2-9-1, Gurkeerat Mann 5-0-20-0, Pargat Singh 2-0-5-0.