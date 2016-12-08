Priyank’s century aids Gujarat’s recovery

more-in

Priyank Panchal’s 113 (180b, 17x4) took Gujarat to 267 for seven on day one of the ninth and final round in Group-A of the Ranji Trophy at the KSCA Stadium here on Wednesday.

Priyank became the 17th player overall, and first from Gujarat to accumulate 1000 runs in a Ranji season. The 26-year-old has taken 11 innings to reach the mark —the fewest by any player since 2000-01.

Opting to bat, Gujarat accrued 102 for two in the 32 overs before lunch.

After openers Priyank and Samit Gohil added 55 runs for the first wicket, Aswin Crist had the latter caught at midwicket. Bhargav Merai, who was in next, and Priyank sought to build on.

Priyank got to his fifty with eight fours off 67 balls. The last of the fours indicated that he had eased up, and gotten well-assured with time, both to play strokes and to stay put — he stepped out to left-arm spinner Aushik Srinivas and let loose a laid-back drive to deep cover.

Aushik persisted with a short leg and slip for Priyank, and in brief, stuck to bowling a leg-side line with a short fine leg in place.

K. Vignesh, who bowled in tandem with Aushik, had two slips — the second wide beside the first, placed like a fourth slip — and an occasional silly mid-off.

But, it took Vijay Shankar, who replaced Vignesh in the attack, to nip the 34-run partnership. He had Bhargav out, leg before — the ball hit high on the pads, and pushed through to the ’keeper. Encouraged by the hint of bounce, Vijay was accorded a gully, to go with the two slips, from his next over.

Left-hander Rujul Bhatt was the next batsman in, and Vijay, at times, switched to bowl over the wicket to him.

Rujul didn’t bat long, and a lofted four to deep midwicket, when he went down on his knee to Aushik, was the most remarkable moment of his stay. He was out, leg before wicket, to T. Natarajan after lunch.

A 67-run fourth wicket partnership between Manpreet Juneja and Priyank ensued. The former was trapped plumb in front by Aushik for his only wicket of the day.

Thereon, Priyank got to his fourth century of the season with 15 fours in 167 balls, forged a 40-run fifth wicket partnership with Dhruv Raval, and helped his team past 200. He was out bowled by Baba Aparajith, who slid a ball past his defence.

Aparajith and Natarajan picked up a wicket each thereafter.

The scores

Gujarat: Samit Gohil c Aushik b Crist 23, Priyank Panchal b Aparajith 113, Bhargav Merai lbw b Vijay Shankar 11, Rujul Bhatt lbw b Natarajan 12, Manpreet Juneja lbw b Aushik 25, Dhruv Raval b Aparajith 35, Axar Patel (not out) 28, Rush Kalaria b Natarajan 5, Chintan Gaja (not out) 2; Extras (nb-10, w-1, lb-2): 13; Total (for seven wickets in 86 overs): 267.

Fall of wickets: 1-55, 2-89, 3-109, 4-176, 5-216, 6-245, 7-258.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Aswin Crist 14-3-45-1; T. Natarajan 15-3-62-2; K. Vignesh 18-1-59-0; Aushik Srinivas 16-2-49-1; Vijay Shankar 7-1-21-1; B. Aparajith 16-4-29-2.