Preparation of seaming pitches augurs well for young players

The preparation of green, seaming pitches for domestic competitions will enable emerging cricketers prepare better for next level.

It’s on these tracks that one judges the merits of a batsman; coping with surfaces possessing movement and bounce has been the biggest challenge for Indian batsmen away from the subcontinent.

Producing tracks favouring spinners for Tests in India and preparing seamer-friendly wickets in the Ranji Trophy is a two-pronged strategy that will, over a period of time, benefit Indian cricket.

The surface in Visakhapatman for the recent Tamil Nadu-Karnataka Ranji quarterfinal match was a greenish pitch offering lateral movement and bounce to the pacemen.

Batting demanded, skill, application and judicious shot selection. Apart from the talented K.L. Rahul, and Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar to an extent, the rest were found wanting.

Flat track bullies are bound to be exposed in conditions such as those that prevailed at Visakhapatnam. But then, this is only good for Indian cricket. The selectors will be in a position to judge talent better.

The Southern Derby was certainly not dictated by the toss. Had this match been decided by the spin of the coin, there would have been plenty of assistance for the seamers in the first two sessions. Then, the surface would have eased and favoured the side batting second.

But then, the pitch never became conducive for batting in this last eight duel. There was movement and bounce for the pacemen right through the match, till the final session of the second day when the contest concluded. In other words, the side that opted to field did not receive any undue advantage when it batted.

Karnataka had an opportunity to come back after being blown away for 88 in the first innings. The side did fight back, dismissing Tamil Nadu for 152, but gave the game away with some senseless batting against some persistent pace bowling in the ‘corridor.’

Batting on green-tops demands technique and judgment. The ability to pick the line is critical, so is the art of reading the length and using your feet to get into good positions.

Rahul’s batting in the second innings was all about quality. He batted straight, got solidly behind line with a vertical bat, but when the length dropped a tad, he was quick to unleash the horizontal bat shots.

Defensive mind-set

Getting into an excessively defensive mind-set can be hazardous for batsmen on seaming tracks. Runs have to be scored with calculated aggression, particularly when the pacemen err in length.

Karthik batted capably, standing outside the crease to negate the movement was a good ploy. He played his shots, but did so with footwork. The wicketkeeper-batsman was also smart. He played in the ‘V’ and only went square when the length dropped.

The surface at Visakhapatnam was not a ‘bad, unprepared’ track by any yardstick. The ball did not shoot through or rise disconcertingly to hit batsman on the body.

It was only a green seaming track, the kind of surface a side might encounter in England, South Africa or New Zealand. It just called for a certain set of skills.

Many batsmen, however, disappointed in a game that eventually turned out to be a shoot-out in the port city.