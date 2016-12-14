Pradosh, Akash shine

more-in

Undefeated fifties from Pradosh Ranjan Paul and I.S. Akash steered Tamil Nadu to 214 for two on the opening day of its encounter with Andhra in the Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16).

When bad light forced the close of play at the KSCA 2 ground here on Wednesday, Paul was batting on 84 and Akash on 56, their unbroken stand worth 119 runs.

Meanwhile, at the KSCA 1 ground, Karnataka was in trouble at 24 for three after having dismissed Hyderabad for 144.

The scores: Kerala 144 for five in 49 overs (Neeraj 45 n.o., Nikhil Jose 32, K.S. Aravind 28) vs. Goa. Toss: Goa.

Hyderabad 144 in 67 overs (Prateek Reddy 41 n.o., Divesh Singh 31, Shubhang Hegde four for 39) vs. Karnataka 24 for three in 10 overs. Toss: Hyderabad.

Tamil Nadu 214 for two in 63 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 84 batting, I.S. Akash 56 batting, Vignesh S. Iyer 41, K. Aashiq 28) vs. Andhra. Toss: Andhra. — Special Correspondent