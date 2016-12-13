Pitch and outfield safe, Chennai Test is on: TNCA secretary

more-in

The fifth and final Test match between India and England will start as per schedule on December 16 at the Chepauk stadium despite the severe cyclone Vardah that lashed the Tamil Nadu capital on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association secretary Kashi Viswanathan said that although the centre strip and the outfield have not been affected by the cyclone, the sight screen has been badly damaged, the bulbs of the floodlights blown off and a number of air-conditioners damaged.

“The assuring part is that the pitch and the outfield have not been affected by the cyclone. But sightscreen has been damaged. The bulbs have blown off, air conditioners damaged. There have been hundreds of tree trunks lying in the road leading up to the stadium. Our challenge is to set everything in order in the next two days. I am confident we will be able to set everything right,” Mr. Viswanthan told PTI on Tuesday.

The veteran administrator also informed that like other years, three blocks will remain closed.