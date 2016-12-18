Pawar steps down as MCA president

more-in

A day after the Supreme Court criticised office-bearers for holding on too long to their posts in cricket administration, Sharad Pawar submitted his resignation as Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president.

The association, though, is yet to accept the resignation.

Pawar’s letter, which was read out to the media by MCA managing committee member Vinod Deshpande, refers to the Supreme Court’s remarks during Friday’s hearing.

“During the proceedings in the Supreme Court, while barring 70-plus individuals from being president of a cricket body, the Court has referred to these posts as ‘lucrative’. I am deeply hurt by such usage of words, so I don’t intend to work now on,” Pawar stated in the letter.

“In fact, these posts are democratically elected, so I enjoyed holding the post. During my tenure as MCA president, I never claimed any allowance or financial gains…

“It is the responsibility of every Indian citizen to respect a court decision, so without further dissecting, I am happy to honour it.”

On Friday, while discussing the third status report of the Lodha Committee, the three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur, had remarked: “Everyone wants to go around and continue to hold the post even after 70 years. This is such a lucrative business that everyone wants to go on forever.”

According to MCA joint-secretary Dr. P.V. Shetty, Saturday’s managing committee meeting has not accepted Pawar’s resignation letter.

“He submitted his resignation to the secretary today, which we will be placing before the managing committee to be convened at a later date,” Shetty said.

Surprisingly, despite serving the MCA as president for well over a decade, Pawar’s resignation letter is addressed to the “secretary, MCA”.

However, in the MCA’s existing rulebook, the post of secretary does not exist. The two joint-secretaries are responsible for the activities of the association.

It remains to be seen whether the managing committee accepts Pawar’s resignation.