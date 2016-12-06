Parthiv Patel set to play in fourth Test; injured Saha rested

Captain Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel helped Team India win the third Test match against England in Mohali. | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

With wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha still recovering from a strain in his left thigh, Parthiv Patel is set to play the fourth Test against England starting in Mumbai on October 8.

Patel, who impressed with scores of 42 and 67 in Mohali, has got another chance to impress the team management.

“Parthiv Patel will continue to be part of the Indian Test team for the 4th Test of the five-match Paytm Test Series to be held in Mumbai from December 8, 2016,” a BCCI statement said.

Saha, who had suffered the niggle during the second Test at Visakhapatnam, has been rested for the upcoming Test.

“The BCCI medical team has confirmed that wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is still recuperating from the strain in his left thigh, which he sustained during the second Test match at Vizag,” the release said.

Meanwhile, seamer Ishant Sharma, who has been part of the squad for the first three Tests, has been released.