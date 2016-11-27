Pandya suffers shoulder injury; released from squad

more-in

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was released from the Test squad on Sunday after he suffered a shoulder injury, sustained during a training session.

Lokesh Rahul and wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha were also forced to miss the third Test due to injuries but the BCCI is expecting the young opener to regain fitness before the fourth Test, scheduled to begin from December 8 in Mumbai.

“BCCI medical team confirms that India all-rounder Hardik Pandya sustained a blow on his right shoulder during a training session in Mohali. He has been released from the Indian Test team and will consult a specialist to decide the future course of action,” BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke said.

“Batsman K.L. Rahul is also released from the squad to recover from his left forearm injury. He is expected to regain his fitness for the fourth Test match of the Paytm Test series,” the release added further.

Rahul had missed the two Tests and five ODIs against New Zealand after suffering a hamstring injury during the Kanpur Test match.