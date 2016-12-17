Pakistan stares up the barrel

more-in

A withering spell of fast bowling backed up by exceptional catching, had Pakistan on its knees as Australia took charge of the day-night first Test here on Friday.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took three wickets each and Jackson Bird two for seven to leave Pakistan at 97 for eight, trailing by 332 runs with Sarfraz Ahmed on 31 and Mohammad Amir on eight at the crease.

Peter Hanscomb hit a maiden century in Australia’s first innings 429, but it was the bowlers, coupled with the inept Pakistan batting, who had the Test hurtling to an early resolution.

Hazlewood put Pakistan on the skid with two wickets in two balls in his fifth over.

Babar Azam got a thick edge which flew to Steve Smith at second slip and off the next ball, Younis Khan feathered to ’keeper Matthew Wade.

Misbah-ul-Haq played well away from his body, nicking to Matthew Renshaw at first slip off Bird and Asad Shafiq prodded at Starc to give Khawaja another slips catch.

Sami Aslam, who was twice clocked on the helmet as he turned his head away from rising Hazlewood deliveries, was caught behind off Bird for 22 off 100 balls.

Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah followed within minutes of each other but Sarfraz and Amir saw out play to stumps.

Earlier, Handscomb followed up a half-century on debut against South Africa in Adelaide last month with a polished knock. He was out shortly after tea when he chopped a Riaz delivery on to his stumps, one ball after Josh Hazlewood was caught at first slip in Mohammad Amir’s previous over.

Nathan Lyon (29) and Bird (19) hit out in a crowd-pleasing last-wicket stand of 49, while Riaz and Amir both finished with four wickets each.

Australia, resuming at 288 for three, lost Smith for 130, Nic Maddinson for one, Matthew Wade for seven and Mitchell Starc for 10 in the first session.

Smith was finally out to a wild shot in the 100th over when he slashed at Riaz and was taken by ‘keeper Sarfraz, ending a 172-run stand with Handscomb.

Smith had some luck along the way with his 16th Test century, offering three chances during his 222-ball knock.

The Australian captain was dropped on 53 off spinner Azhar Ali, and on 97 he survived in bizarre circumstances when a faint outside edge off Amir was taken by Sarfraz, but there was no appeal.

On 129, he jumped down the wicket to luckless leg-spinner Yasir Shah and skied to long-off, where Amir made a hash of the catch. — AFP