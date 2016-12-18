Pakistan has its back to the wall

DECEIVED: Pakistan opener Babar Azam fell to off-spinner Nathan Lyon with Aussie skipper Steve Smith taking the edge at slip. | Photo Credit: SAEED KHAN

Brisbane: Pakistan had its back-to-the-wall, struggling to save the day-night first Test as Australia took a strangle-hold on the third day at the Gabba on Saturday.

At stumps, Pakistan was hanging in at 70 for two with Azhar Ali batting on 41 and veteran Younis Khan yet to score after facing 19 balls.

Pakistan played better in the tricky twilight session losing just two wickets after its catastrophic 24 for seven in the first innings on the previous evening.

The openers lasted till the 12th over before Mitchell Starc got Sami Aslam to edge to Matt Renshaw at first slip for 15.

Babar Azam fell to spinner Nathan Lyon in the final half-hour when he edged to Steve Smith at slip for 14.

It was slow going, but at least the tourists were not shedding wickets in clumps and kept the Australians at bay, with two long days to play.

“We have had some very good partnerships and are hopeful of getting some more,” Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq said.

“We are taking this game step by step, hour by hour.”

Australia will be pressing hard on Sunday to win the series opener at the Gabba where it has yet to lose in 27 Tests stretching back to 1988.

Skipper Smith chose not to enforce the follow-on after Pakistan was dismissed for 142 in the first session, even though the hosts were 287 runs in front on the first innings.

Instead Australia amassed a formidable lead over the beleaguered tourists to set up a declaration during the dinner break to capitalise on bowling in the final twilight session.

Smith went after the runs and brought up his 19th Test half-century off 59 balls with his eye on a declaration.

He was caught at long-on by Rahat Ali, going for a heave off leg-spinner Yasir Shah for 63 off 70 balls with 11 fours.

Earlier Pakistan’s last two partnerships battled for almost an hour before it was was all out for 142.

Wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed top-scored with a fighting unbeaten 59 off 64 balls Pakistan added 45 runs to its overnight 97 for eight. — AFP