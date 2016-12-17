One-woman show

more-in

Have you ever played in one of those games where you wonder why the rest of your teammates bothered turning up at all?

Well spare a thought for Mpumalanga batter Shania-Lee Swart, who was the only player to score a run as she hit 160 off 86 balls in a 42-run victory over Easterns during Cricket South Africa’s under-19s week in here on Monday.

Swart’s remarkable innings included 18 fours and 12 sixes. Eight of her teammates came and went for a grand total of no runs as her side racked up 169 for eight in 20 overs. (The other nine runs were extras.)

Easterns bowler Tumi Sekukune took an impressive five wickets for 15 runs, but it wasn’t enough to overcome ‘Team Swart’.

For good measure, Swart then chipped in with two for 21 as Eastern was restricted for 127 for six in reply.