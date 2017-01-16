Cricket

One of the best innings I’ve seen: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Virat Kohli, as expected, singled out Kedar Jadhav for praise after India staged a remarkable comeback to seal victory in the series-opener against England.

Kedar Jadhav and Virat Kohli, who joined forces at 63 for four, never let the scoring rate flag, and their centuries in quick time ensured that the lower middle-order only had to hold its nerve to see India through.

Kohli-Jadhav combo delivers in a tall chase

 

“It was outstanding just to have another guy who is willing to believe we can win from any situation was such a boost for me as well,” said Kohli. “He knew exactly how to bat on this pitch. He put a lot of pressure on the spinners... one of the best-calculated innings I have seen.”

“I was glad I was out there with him. He was disheartened versus New Zealand, when he could not get us across the line in Delhi. I told him then there’s no point thinking what you could have done and you would learn how to close games out as you play more.”

