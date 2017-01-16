One of the best innings I’ve seen: Virat Kohli

more-in

Virat Kohli, as expected, singled out Kedar Jadhav for praise after India staged a remarkable comeback to seal victory in the series-opener against England.

“It was outstanding just to have another guy who is willing to believe we can win from any situation was such a boost for me as well,” said Kohli. “He knew exactly how to bat on this pitch. He put a lot of pressure on the spinners... one of the best-calculated innings I have seen.”

“I was glad I was out there with him. He was disheartened versus New Zealand, when he could not get us across the line in Delhi. I told him then there’s no point thinking what you could have done and you would learn how to close games out as you play more.”