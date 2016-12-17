On Day 2, India picks up quick wickets

India celebrates after R. Ashwin bowls out Ben Stokes of England on Day 2 of the fifth Test match at M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

England's third wicket stand Moeen Ali with a steady partnership with Joe Root carried the visitors to 284 for four on day 1 of the fifth and final Test match against India.

As England was preparing to set a high score in the first innings, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali, riding on the century from day 1, took to the crease on day 2. Local boy Ravichandran Ashwin removed Stokes in the fifth ball of the first over.

But by lunch, England was 352/7 after losing three wickets in the morning. They have added only 68 runs to their overnight score. Debutant Liam Dawson was batting on 27 at lunch with Adil Rashid on eight at the other end.

Sluggish day for England

Resuming on 284-4, England got an early jolt as Ashwin struck with the day's fifth delivery at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The offie lured Ben Stokes onto the front foot to edge a fuller delivery which Parthiv Patel collected behind the stumps. The leading wicket-taker of the series had endured a rare wicketless day on Friday.

Paceman Ishant Sharma trapped Jos Buttler LBW for five while Moeen, who resumed on 120, looked ill at ease against the short-pitched deliveries, often fending at them awkwardly.

The left-hander virtually walked into a trap when Umesh Yadav forced him into playing a pull shot, which the batsman mistimed to find Ravindra Jadeja at deep mid-wicket.

Moeen faced 262 balls, hitting 13 boundaries and a six, before surrendering to what is now a familiar weakness.

Dawson endured a tough Test initiation, the second ball he faced from Sharma smacking him on his helmet but the 26-year-old grew confident with time to hit three boundaries, the last of which took England past the 350-mark.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Scoreboard:

England 1st innings: 352/7 in 119 overs

Moeen Ali 146, Joe Root 88, Jonny Bairstow 49; Ravindra Jadeja 3/78, Ishant Sharma 2/34