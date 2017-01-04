Office-bearers worry about daily functioning of affiliated units

more-in

A body without administrators is what the Board of Control for Cricket in India has been reduced to following the Supreme Court ruling on Monday.

“This is an unprecedented crisis,” remarked a veteran cricket official who has been part of the Board for close to three decades.

“The experience factor has been wiped out in one blow, and I would say the blame lies with us.

“We should have known the repercussions after it had become clear that there was no escaping the recommendations,” said the official.

The administrators face the huge task of passing on the responsibility to a new set of office-bearers.

Utter confusion

“There is utter confusion on the eligibility issue. Most associations have different sets of constitutions which now have to be amended as per for the Supreme Court ruling.

“It is a process that can’t be completed overnight,” said the official.

The day-to-day working in the affiliated units is likely to be impacted.

“Each association is going to lose its top layer of administrators. With the cream gone, one can expect the new set of office-bearers to struggle to handle the cricket affairs. It is going to be chaotic,” the official said.

“A vacuum has been created by the current situation. Who will take the vital decisions? Who will operate the accounts? Without anyone to operate the accounts how does one get the funds to run the daily affairs?

“Payments are to be made on a daily basis. I am sure each association will face these issues. My worry is that cricket may come to a standstill without clear directions.

“We have to fulfil international engagements in the new few months. There are domestic matches to be completed, and little is known on who can conduct them and how. We have a strange situation where the least suited person is the front-runner to head the Board,” the official noted.

As he pointed out, there is an urgent need to realise the fact that the associations would be under pressure to carry on with the work.

“Their teams will be travelling to compete in domestic tournaments, and arrangements would have to be made without losing much time.

“Barring Vidarbha and Tripura, the rest face a huge challenge of identifying those eligible to assume the responsibility. I hope the Board is able to tide over this crisis,” said the official.