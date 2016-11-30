Odisha routs Maharashtra in two days

more-in

On a bizarre day that saw 21 wickets tumble, Odisha scored a memorable win over Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy. The Group B match was over with two full days to spare at the Wayanad Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

Odisha won by an innings and 118 runs and moved into the third place in its group. With 22 points, it suddenly finds itself unexpectedly in contention for a place in the quarterfinals (the top three will advance). Maharashtra is fourth with 21 points.

Odisha would not have even dreamt that it would overcome a formidable Maharashtra inside two days. The second day had begun with Odisha on 311 for nine. The innings ended in the third over of the morning with veteran seamer Anupam Sanklecha completing his fifth five-wicket haul of the season.

Then, the drama unfolded on this cold, overcast, wintry morning. Odisha’s pacemen exploited the conditions, ideal for swing bowling. Suryakant Pradhan was particularly dangerous with the deliveries that moved away.

He picked up four wickets; Basant Mohanty and Deepak Behera too bowled well to claim three wickets each. The Maharashtra first innings was over within a session. Sanklecha, who scored 18 coming in at No. 9, was the top- scorer in a total of 94.

Maharashtra fared hardly any better in the second innings and was bowled out for 107. If the first innings lasted 26 overs, the second was over in 36.4. The Maharashtra batsmen were also undone by the uneven bounce of the wicket, with some deliveries keeping very low.

Pradhan took three wickets in the second innings to finish with a match-haul of seven for 70. Bipal Samantray, the fourth seamer, claimed four wickets and was named the Man-of-the-Match; it was his 89 in the Odisha innings that set up the victory.

“His innings made all the difference,” Odisha’s coach Debasis Mohanty said. “Then our bowlers bowled tightly to make use of the conditions.”

Maharashtra coach Shrikant Kalyani said his bowlers conceded far too many runs. “We should have bowled Odisha out for less than 150 after winning the toss,” he said.

The scores:

Odisha —1st innings: Sandeep Pattanaik c Darekar b Sanklecha 4, Ranjit Singh b Sanklecha 26, Govinda Poddar b Sanklecha 0, Saurabh Rawat lbw b Sayyed 16, Abhishek Yadav c More b Sayyed 32, Biplab Samantray b Sanklecha 89, Subhranshu Senapati lbw b Sayyed 24, Deepak Behera b Khurana 58, Suryakant Pradhan c (sub) b Tripathi 15, Basant Mohanty lbw b Sanklecha 12, Dhiraj Singh (not out) 0; Extras (b-22, lb-11, nb-2, 2-8): 43; Total (for nine wkts. in 82.1 overs): 311.

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-10, 3-31, 4-82, 5-116, 6-161, 7-259, 8-296, 9-311.

Maharashtra bowling: Anupam Sanklecha 23.5-3-75-5, Shrikant Mundhe 18-3-56-0, Mohsin Sayyed 17-3-65-3, Rahul Tripathi 6-1-19-1, Akshay Darekar 12-2-41-0, Chirag Khurana 8-0-30-1.

Maharasthra — 1st innings: Swapnil Gugale c Rawat b Pradhan 12, Harshad Khadiwale c Abhishek b Behera 11, Naushad Shaikh lbw b Basant Mohanty 0, Ankit Bawne c Rawat b Pradhan 4, Rahul Tripathi c Pattanaik b Pradhan 0, Chirag Khurana lbw b Behera 1, Vishant More c Rawat b Basant Mohanty 13, Shrikant Mundhe lbw b Behera 0, Anupam Sanklecha b Pradhan 18, Akshay Darekar b Basant Mohanty 0, Mohsin Sayyed (not out) 16; Extras (b-14, lb-4, nb-1): 19; Total (in 26 overs): 94.

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-16, 3-39, 4-39, 5-40, 6-45, 7-45, 8-65, 9-65.

Odisha bowling: Basant Mohanty 8-1-20-3, Suryakant Pradhan 10-2-34-4, Deepak Behera 6-2-16-3, Govinda Poddar 2-0-6-0.

Maharashtra — 2nd innings: S. Gugale lbw b Pradhan 8, H. Khadiwale c & b Pradhan 5, R. Tripathi b Mohanty 6, S. Mundhe c Rawat b Behera 8, Ankit Bawne lbw b Samantray 11, N. Shaikh c Senapati b Samantray 3, C. Khurana c Pattanaik b Pradhan 2, Vishant More b Samantray 29, A. Sanklecha c Samantray b Mohanty 22, A. Darekar c Rawat b Samantray 0, M. Sayyed (not out) 0; Extras (b-3, lb-1, nb-2): 7; Total (in 36.4 overs): 107.

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-16, 3-29, 4-31, 5-39, 6-46, 7-46, 8-101, 9-101.

Odisha bowling: Mohanty 12-3-23-2, Pradhan 9-1-36-3, Behera 8-2-10-1, Samantray 7.4-1-34-4.

Points: Odisha 7 (22), Maharashtra 0 (21).