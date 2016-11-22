Observer needed to guide BCCI: Lodha panel

more-in

The Justice R.M. Lodha Committee has recommended that an observer guide the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its administrative responsibilities.

The Committee suggested that former Union Home Secretary G.K. Pillai be given the role.

In its third status report to the Supreme Court on November 18, the Committee said: “While the day to day administration of the BCCI is presently carried out by the CEO and certain managers, there would be a need to appoint an Observer who would guide the BCCI in its administration, particularly with reference to the award of contracts, transparency norms, audit, etc., for domestic, international and IPL cricket to be played hereafter.

“The Committee recommends that Mr. G.K. Pillai, former Union Home Secretary be appointed as the Observer, with a power to appoint Auditor and all necessary secretarial staff, assistance and remuneration as may be determined appropriate by the Committee.”

In its order dated October 21, the Supreme Court had asked the BCCI president and secretary to file an affidavit of compliance on or before December 3.

The apex court also set a fresh deadline of December 3 for the BCCI to persuade the State associations and secure their compliance to implement the Lodha Committee recommendations for reforms in cricket.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing the case on December 5.