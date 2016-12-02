Not begging India to play us: Shaharyar

more-in

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan says the PCB is well within its rights to “push” the BCCI into honouring the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for six bilateral series between the two countries.

“We are not begging them to play us. Please don’t get that impression.

“But they (BCCI) signed a proper MoU with us to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023 and they didn’t meet their commitment,” Shaharyar said, after a meeting of the national standing committee on sports.

“It is our right as a cricket nation to push them to honour the MoU.

“They immediat0ely owe us at least two home series as the last full bilateral series was held in India in 2007.

“In the MoU, Pakistan was to host four series between 2015 and 2023,” he said.