No twists in the scripts

CAUSE FOR WORRY: M. Vijay, seen with India’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar, begins well but his form appears to drop as the series progresses. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR;AKHILESH KUMAR -

more-in

CRICKET / But concerns remain despite conquests

Having dismissed New Zealand 3-0 and pushed England to the brink of a series loss, India is truly enjoying its success in the on-going home Test season.

When Anil Kumble took over as the chief coach this summer, the 13 home Tests promised to be dominated by Indian spinners. So far, barring the first Test against England at Rajkot, there has been no twist to the much-anticipated script.

Virat Kohli, the batsman, is showing his insatiable appetite for runs. Kohli, the captain, is thrilled with the results. The contributions of the spinners, with the bat, have added a new dimension to the side.

Caught unawares

The timely strikes by the pace bowlers have helped surprise the opposition, caught busy planning for the Indian spinners.

But areas of concern remain. Slopping catching and fielding come to mind but there is more.

Mainly, the absence of a sound opening stand is worrying Kumble and Kohli alike. Obviously, injuries to openers Shikhar Dhawan and K.L. Rahul have not helped matter, but the freefall of M. Vijay’s form is difficult to ignore.

Vijay started with a bang, both against New Zealand and England, but his follow-up job has been far less impressive.

In the second and third Tests against New Zealand, Vijay scored 9 and 7 at Kolkata followed by 10 and 19 at Indore.

A similar pattern continued against England. Following his century at Rajkot, where he also scored 31 in the second innings, the sequence of 20, 3, 12 and 0 in the next four innings has left the Indian dressing room worried. His off-side weakness is constantly exploited, making him look increasingly vulnerable.

Does not augur well

No doubt, the consistency of Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli has pushed the opening woes to the background. However, the over-reliance on these two batsmen, coupled with the lean run of Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane does not augur too well for the World’s No. 1 Test team.

In the last seven Tests, opening the innings with different partners — from Dhawan to Rahul, then back to Dhawan, to Gautam Gambhir, again with Rahul and comeback-man Parthiv Patel — has certainly not helped Vijay.

Curiously, when Parthiv was drafted in for the Test at Mohali in place of an injured Wriddhiman Saha, it was clear that once the Bengal wicketkeeper returned, his Gujarat counterpart would make way. But Kohli’s statement on Tuesday evening has kept the door open for Parthiv.

However, doubts remain over Parthiv making the team as a specialist opener in the given situation when Saha keeps wickets.

Parthiv’s fielding skills

One remembers M.S. Dhoni making no secret of what he thought of Parthiv’s fielding skills. After all, Parthiv’s fielding is suspect and keeping him in the outfield — given his throwing skills — is a potential disaster.

For now, how the team management deals with Parthiv, who justified his Test recall after eight years by scoring 113 runs in the two innings at Mohali, remains to be seen.

Kumble and Kohli know only too well that runs from the lower-order cannot be expected consistently to bail out the failing batsmen.

Therefore, it is important for the specialist batsmen to put a price on their wicket. As Ravindra Jadeja said the other day, “Runs from those coming in from No. 7 to 11 is always a bonus.”

And India cannot expect this ‘bonus’ to come at regular intervals.