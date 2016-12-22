No stopping the Indian team if it plays as a unit

more-in

The Indian team has won back to back series. With more youngsters pitching in at the right time under innumerable occasions for their teams, the current squad is backed by solid bench strength. Their mental abilities and physical strength have been tested and proved. This has been helpful to overcome the repercussions of injuries in the team in the recent past.

There are many factors involved for a team to emerge winner and these processes take some time to be fruitful. When there are 13 Tests to be played in one season, injuries are inevitable.

To state the obvious, team injuries have been a topic of discussion. The old timers are still of the view that players shouldn’t use the gymnasium. The modern theory with scientific basis propagates well designed individual programmes as per the skills and the workload involved. Although the entire programme is monitored by the trainer Shanker Basu, the player does not get enough time for his recovery. In turn, this leads to more injuries.

Though most players have been playing for India for a few years, fixing them in slots with a specific role is important. In order to overcome the setbacks, players emerging from various States have grabbed their chances and performed beyond expectations under pressure.

This enabled the team management to strategically place players for each slot. Though M. Vijay and K.L. Rahul are the established opening pair, wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel as a makeshift opener has solved a major problem.

The Kohli-Kumble combination has brought a positive change. Every player has a role and has a sensibility of his strengths and weakness. Thanks to Indian Premier League — the mindset of a modern batsman is to attack at every opportunity and defend only when forced to.

Both Vijay and Rahul complement each other. Pujara has changed his game too. The game plan seems to be to attack persistently even after the team loses quick wickets. Ashwin and Jadeja in the lower order have kept the scoreboard ticking.

The middle order is playing extremely well and the competition in batting line-up is stiff. Now, with Karun Nair scoring triple hundred, the waitlist will be even longer. Ironically, vice-captain Rahane will also have to fight for his position!

The rapid progress that both KSCA academy boys — K.L. Rahul and Karun Nair (they were selected for the academy when they were 11), have shown immense strength of character by focusing on the important factors of the game. It’s to their credit that they haven’t allowed their technique for the longer format to be affected. Initially, they weren’t aggressive. But with the influence of IPL, they began to explore all the angles of the ground with sweeps and reverse sweeps.

Without a doubt, Karun Nair has ensured his place for the series against Australia. A couple of years ago, this youngster wasn’t in form. The Karnataka selectors made him play under-25 so that a few good knocks could get his confidence back. In the Ranji Trophy final that season, he scored a triple hundred against Tamil Nadu. He hasn’t looked back since then.

The team management has given batsmen the licence to handle situations in the middle which have made them confident. And skipper Virat Kohli is setting an example with his aggressive performance. With inputs from experienced Kumble and Bangar, he has handled the team on the field exceedingly well.

Bowlers combine well

The bowling department in both the series consisting of two medium pacers and three spinners have combined well. Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are systematically working on the ball to reverse but none of them look confident bowling swinging yorkers.

Whereas spinners, R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, have come a long way in keeping the opposition at bay.

Ashwin has set his goals. He is a ‘bowling scientist’ trying to experiment new varieties during the off-season. In one of the TV interviews, he revealed that at the cost of irritating batsmen of his State team, he works on the varieties. For one who has seen him bat well in junior cricket, his batting isn’t a revelation. It’s the fact that he is able to withstand the workload of an allrounder that is surprising!

On the other hand, Jadeja joined the Cricket Club of India camp at the age of 13 and showed tremendous cricketing IQ as an allrounder with alertness in fielding.

These two are ably supported by another allrounder, Jayant Yadav. This makes the current Indian batting line-up formidable.

In wicketkeeping, Wridhiman Saha seemed off-colour because of minor technical faults. But these flaws can be easily ironed out. The return of Parthiv Patel after eight seasons made bowlers comfortable. But Saha appears to be the long time solution. If he trains under a good wicketkeeping coach before the commencement of the Australia series, he will definitely be an asset to the team.

The current squad has shunned its weaknesses and emerged winner. With a large pool of players knocking at the door, the bench strength of the current Indian squad will be tested when India tours overseas. But, if the team continues to play as a unit, then there’s no stopping the Indian team!