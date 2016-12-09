No official BCCI mail doubting the Test: TNCA secretary

more-in

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary, K.S. Viswanathan, revealed to The Hindu here on Friday that the BCCI had not sent any official mail to the TNCA doubting the status of the fifth India-England Test scheduled here from December 16 to 20.

“As far as the BCCI and the TNCA are concerned, the Test is on. In fact, had there been any uncertainty about the match, the BCCI would have sent us an official mail as per the norm. There has been no such letter. As far as we are concerned, there is no doubt about the Test being held here,” Viswanathan said.

There had been some speculation about the match being shifted from the city following the demise of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa on Monday.

The TNCA, which had expressed deep grief at the passing away of Jayalalithaa, is relieved about the city being peaceful subsequently. On its part, the TNCA is confident about staging the Test.

Viswanathan added, “Neither the State Government nor the police have expressed any concern to the TNCA about holding the match here.”

The TNCA secretary said preparations for the Test were in full swing. The State association has already applied for the public resort licence needed for the Test and all the other necessary clearances such as fire and insurance.

The period of mourning for the departed leader ends on December 12 and the two teams arrive here for the Test only on Dec. 13.

On Friday, the TNCA began distributing life member passes. The volunteers at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium, given different roles, were busy. And there was a definite buzz at Chepauk about the forthcoming Test.

Viswanathan was pleased, too, about the sale of tickets so far. “Considering this is a Test match, the ticket sales have been good. People have shown a lot of interest in the match.”

The last Test at Chepauk was against Australia in 2013. That was a match in which M.S. Dhoni made a pulsating 224, R. Ashwin scalped 12 and India romped home by eight wickets.