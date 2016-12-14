Neutral venues have an element of surprise: Sanath

more-in

Andhra Ranji coach Sanath Kumar felt that the concept of neutral venues added an element of surprise to first class cricket.

Speaking to The Hindu, after helping Andhra finish third in Group-C, he said teams had no clue about the strip, playing conditions and facilities. “A good number of decisions were a wild guess. For instance, both the teams were cheated by the Dhanbad green top wicket and packed their teams with pacers. The decision backfired as the strip began to turn square right from day one.”

He said for bowlers who were used to the tailor-made home strips, the neutral venues made them learn the art of bowling the hard way. “Barring P. Vijay Kumar, other pacers were all at sea. They were bowling all over the area and it took some time for them to correct their mistakes.”

Sanath felt certain venues were substandard which had an impact on the final result. “BCCI technical committee must visit all the venues chosen before allotting them to the respective associations.”

He said travelling from one venue to another in some fixtures took a heavy toll on the psyche of the players. “From Dhanbad to Lucknow it took 47 hours to reach as we missed our connecting flight at Kolkata. Prevailing weather should also be taken into consideration while fixing venues.”

He said Andhra’s Bhubaneswar match was disrupted owing to monsoon rain while Lucknow fixture was called off on the final day because of fog.

Sanath gave full marks to skipper Hanuma Vihari and D.B. Prasanth for sharing the batting responsibilities and doubted the temperament of K.S. Bharat, who has had an ordinary outing.

Sanath felt the middle and lower order did not respond to the team’s cause when it mattered. “The last four batsmen failed to rise to the occasion at crucial stages.”

Sanath rated young players such as Ricky Bhui, T. Karthik Raman, Ashwin Hebbar, K.V. Sashikanth, K. Sreekanth, B. Siddharth and M. Pranith as the future faces of the Andhra team. “They have the wherewithal, both technically and mentally.”

Bhargav Bhatt applauded

The coach applauded the role of Baroda-based left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt (38 wickets) as the spin spearhead as he played well even on the unresponsive wickets. “It is a fact that we lacked quality spinners,” he said.

However, the coach was upset with P. Siva Kumar’s (23 wickets) fitness as the allrounder, who played a pivotal role in Andhra’s two back-to-back victories in Mumbai, did not contribute much in the subsequent matches owing to injuries.