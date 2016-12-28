Nayar, Gohil bowl Mumbai to victory

more-in

The Hyderabad lower-order, especially C.V. Milind, hung around with B. Anirudh. But the duo couldn’t lead the side to what would have been a remarkable victory against defending champion Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal.

Riding on all-rounder Abhishek Nayar’s five-wicket haul, Mumbai registered a narrow 30-run win to set up a semifinal clash against Tamil Nadu.

Thanks to a middle-order collapse at the fag end of the penultimate day’s proceedings, Hyderabad, resuming at 121 for seven, had a huge task to even get close to the target of 232 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium.

But, Anirudh and Milind negotiated the early burst well.

With the wicket playing truer in the morning and the older ball not generating much movement, Shardul Thakur and Nayar couldn’t really ask too many questions of the batsmen up front.

While Thakur gave way for the in-form Vijay Gohil from the dressing room end, Nayar was replaced with offie Akshay Girap.

With the spinners coming on, the runs started flowing, left-hander Milind earning two streaky boundaries through the third-man region off Gohil’s left-arm spin.

Having crossed his fifty with a nudge, Anirudh then played a delightful punch down the ground off Tushar Deshpande, who had come in for Girap.

With the clock ticking and the scoreboard moving, the Mumbai camp started getting desperate.

It reflected in captain Aditya Tare’s move to get part-time off-spinner Kevin d’Almeida into the attack in place of Gohil.

Eventually, Nayar came back for a second burst and broke the partnership in the fourth over after drinks.

The target still 47 runs away and only last man M. Ravi Kiran for company, Anirudh had too much on his platter.

The sturdy left-hander, who had come in to bat at No. 3, was eventually left stranded with Kiran being dismissed soon after Anirudh had helped Hyderabad cross the 200-run mark. The dismissal was followed by a huge roar from Nayar and a fist pump, which appeared to be more relief than celebration at having ensured a last-four place.

Over to Rajkot!

The scores: Mumbai — 1st innings: 294.

Hyderabad — 1st innings: 280.

Mumbai — 2nd innings: 217.

Hyderabad — 2nd innings: Tanmay Agarwal c & b Gohil 29, P. Akshath Reddy c Tare b Nayar 1, B. Anirudh (not out) 84, S. Badrinath c Shreyas b Gohil 1, B. Sandeep b Nayar 25, K. Sumanth c Tare b Gohil 14, Mehdi Hasan c Waghela b Gohil 4, Akash Bhandari b Gohil 4, C.V. Milind c Tare b Nayar 29, Mohammed Siraj lbw b Nayar 0, M. Ravi Kiran c Tare b Nayar 1; Extras (b-8, w-1): 9; Total (in 71 overs): 201.

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-41, 3-45, 4-89, 5-111, 6-115, 7-121, 8-185, 9-185.

Mumbai bowling: Shardul Thakur 10-1-40-0, Abhishek Nayar 20-5-40-5, Akshay Girap 10-3-20-0, Vijay Gohil 20-3-64-5, Tushar Deshpande 9-1-28-0, Kevin d’Almeida 2-1-1-0.

Mumbai won by 30 runs.

Man-of-the-Match: Abhishek Nayar