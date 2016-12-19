Nair gets double ton, Broad breaks partnership

more-in

Even as Ravichandran Ashwin reached his fifty off 116 balls prior to Tea, Karun Nair reached his double-hundred (306 balls) in the 167th over, on Day 4 of the fourth Test between India and England, at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. With a session left in the day, India had extended its first-innings lead to 105 runs, perched comfortably at 582/5.

The wicket continued to have little for the bowlers as Day 4 progressed. At Tea, the overnight batsmen (Nair 195*, Ashwin 54*) were still very much at the crease, and negotiating the English attack with comfort if not ease.

Nair brought up his 150 during the second session of Day 4, and the game continued to hurtle towards a draw as India extended its lead, Ravichandran Ashwin playing an able foil in the nearly 100-run partnership.

Nair and Ashwin continued to torment the English bowlers and took India past England's first-innings total of 477, during the post-Lunch session.

Murali Vijay was quick to go after Karun Nair's century. Liam Dawson surprised him with a skidder into his pads, leaving India at 435/5.

A first Test hundred for Karun Nair as India bites into the lead posed by England. India (435/4) trail England (477) by 42 runs

***

At the end of Day 3, India were 391 for 4 with Nair on 71 and Vijay on 17 remain unbeaten. India still trails by 86 runs with six wickets remaining.

India holds an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series.