Mohali Test: England opts to bat; Karun Nair makes debut

Indian team warm up during a training session on the eve of third test against England in Mohali on Friday. Photo: Akhilesh Kumar | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

more-in

England skipper Alastair Cook won the toss and elected to bat against India in the third Test at PCA stadium on Saturday.

India has made two changes, handing Test debut to Karun Nair in place of injured K.L. Rahul and replacing Wriddhimnan Saha with Parthiv Patel, who is back in the Test side for the first time since August 2008.

England has made three changes to their playing XI.

Injured Stuart Boad, struggling Ben Duckett and ineffective Zafar Ansari have been replaced by Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler and Garreth Batty, respectively.

India is leading the five-match series 1-0.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Parthiv Patel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

England: Alastair Cook (capt), Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Garreth Batty, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and James Anderson. PTI AT AT 11260907