Missing out on a double obviously hurts: Rahul

Lokesh Rahul reacts after losing his wicket on 199 runs during the third day of the fifth cricket test match against England at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

K.L. Rahul’s Sunday story was split into two parts — a mountain of runs and that missing run. Understandably, a fair share of questions in the press conference centred on the emotions around being dismissed for 199. Rahul spoke frankly and also assessed India’s chances in the fifth Test.

Excerpts

So near yet so far

It was a good day till I got out. I was looking to play positively, everything was going my way... I was hitting the ball in the middle and the chances that I took came off. Everything was looking good, but it was unfortunate that the pressure of getting a double hundred got to me. Missing out on a double century obviously hurts.

I am gutted. But I will go back home happy that I got 199 crucial runs for my team.

199 and the subsequent seconds

I was just shut off. I couldn’t hear what was being said (in the dressing room).

There were a lot of boys who came up to me and said something, but I was just disappointed.

I got my first international duck in Visakhapatnam and now getting out on 199... so I am going through a lot of emotions in this Test series.

Injuries and comebacks

I came back after one month and then again missed the third Test so it plays on your mind.

I was thinking more about not getting injured again than focussing on batting.

When I reached Mumbai, I changed my approach and thought that if I get injured I get injured, and it doesn’t really matter.

Guiding a Statemate

Karun and I have played together since we were 11. His family was here watching the game and both our families will be proud watching us both play together.

I am very happy that Karun is still batting after getting his 50. He has looked confident. Hopefully, he and [Murali] Vijay can carry on.

The road ahead

Our aim was to bat five or six sessions and if we get a good lead of 100-150 runs put the England batsmen under pressure again.

We are hoping that the wicket will break and something might happen on the fifth day.

The pitch

It’s the best wicket we have played on so far in this series. When we get a wicket like this, we want to make full use of it. Hopefully, it will start turning.