Match drifts to a tame draw

Kerala throws a challenge, Andhra refuses to bite

Guwahati: Kerala threw a challenge but Andhra refused to take it and instead played it safely as their Ranji Trophy Group C match drifted to a tame draw here on Wednesday.

Sachin Baby made a rapid half-century (60 not out) in the morning and figured in 59-run unbroken stand for the seventh wicket with Vinod Kumar. Kerala added 76 off 12 overs in the opening hour and declared its second innings at 302 for six to set a challenging target of 295 for Andhra.

But Andhra — after losing two quick wickets — never really attempted to reach the target. It instead baulked Kerala’s chances with dour batting, making 193 for four in its second innings with captain G.H. Vihari remaining unbeaten on 53 off 224 balls.

Apart from Basil Thampi, who troubled the batsmen with reverse swing, none of the bowlers could create an impression on Andhra’s batsmen.

Opener K.S. Bharat (73) was the vanguard of Andhra’s resistance until he was run out when Vihari’s straight drive ricocheted off bowler Sandeep Warrier’s hands on to the stumps. Bharat added 108 for the third wicket with captain Vihari; the stand consumed nearly 50 overs and took the match away from Kerala.

After Bharat’s dismissal Ricky Bhui joined Vihari and the duo added a further 52 for the fourth wicket to shut out Kerala. A fine piece of fielding by Sanju Samson ran out Ricky Bhui and soon the match was called off.

Andhra took three points for the first innings lead and maintained its lead at the top of the table with 25 from seven matches. Kerala, which took a point from this match, has 16 from seven matches and its chances of progressing to next round look remote.

The Andhra camp was happy with the result but conceded that Kerala pushed it hard. “They are important points for us. Kerala pushed us hard. We wanted to win as many points as we could and we have succeeded in that. Now our focus will be on qualifying and we need to do well in the remaining two matches,” said Vihari.

Kerala captain Rohan Prem was disappointed but said his team tried hard. “Losing the toss was crucial. But I think we should have scored more runs in the first innings. We tried hard but they batted well,” he said.

The scores:

Kerala — 1st innings: 219.

Andhra — 1st innings: 226.

Kerala — 2nd innings: Bhavin J. Thakkar lbw b Bhatt 56, Vinod Kumar c Ravi Teja b Vijaykumar 3, Rohan Prem lbw b Sasikanth 89, Sanju Samson c & b Vijaykumar 7, Mohammed Azharuddeen c Bhatt bt Vijaykumar 36, Sachin Baby (not out) 60, Iqbal Abdulla b Prasanth Kumar 6, Vinod Kumar (not out) 19; Extras (b-13, lb-6, nb-7): 26; Total (for six wkts decl. in 71 overs): 302.

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-87, 3-94, 4-200, 5-227, 6-243.

Andhra bowling: Vijaykumar 16-2-67-3, B. Ayyappa 11-0-42-0, Ashwin Hebbar 3-0-11-0, K.V. Sasikanth 13-0-47-1, Bhargav Bhatt 22-1-94-1, D.B. Prasanth Kumar 6-0-22-1.

Andhra — 2nd innings: K.S. Bharat run out 73, D.B. Prasanth Kumar c Azharuddeen b Vinod Kumar 11; D.B. Ravi Teja b Warrier 0, G.H. Vihari (not out) 53, Ricky Bhui run out 44, A.G. Pradeep (not out) 2; Extras (b-2, 1b-5, nb-2, w-1): 10; Total (for four wkts. in 80 overs): 193.

Kerala bowling: Sandeep Warrier 15-4-35-1, Vinod Kumar 10-2-25-1, Basil Thampi 12-1-42-0, Iqbal Abdulla 18-8-32-0, K. Monish 19-4-42-0, Bhavin Thakkar 2-0-4-0, Rohan Prem 4-1-6-0.

Man-of-the-Match: D.P. Vijaykumar.

Match drawn.