Manikandan slams century

R. Manikandan’s century was the highlight of RKS Kalvinilayam ICC’s two-run win over Arumugam Eleven Patriots CC in the CDCA-Kovai Knights T20 cricket tournament the for Knights Trophy.

The scores (pre-quarterfinals): Kovai Knights 134 for eight in 20 overs (Rajeel Abdul Rahman 36, A. Prabhu 33) bt Jollyrovers 127 in 18.5 overs (J. Kousik 54, A. Godwin Rubesh 37, M. Syed Ibrahim four for 25, S. Mohan Prasath three for eight).

RKS Kalvinilayam ICC 153 for nine in 20 overs (R. Manikandan 106, M. Aswinth three for 31) bt Arumugam Eleven Patriots 151 for eight in 20 overs (K. Murugesh 31).

Rainbow 124 for eight in 20 overs (E. Manoharan 44) lost to Cosmo Village SA 128 for five in 18.1 overs (M. Sadiq Ul Ameen 30, C. Madhu 65 n.o.).

Sri Ramakrishna Mills SC 155 for six in 20 overs (Huzefa M. Patel 45) bt Miracle 86 in 19.5 overs (R. Mithun three for five).

Srii 80 in 16 overs (N. Antony Bernard 32, R. Rajkumar three for 15) lost to Tirupur CC 84 for two in 11.4 overs (S. Somasundaram 40 n.o.).

SNR College 172 for seven in 20 overs (R. Shankar 50, S. Rubak Kumar 43, K. Sabari Gowtham 32, G. Sittrarasan three for 36) bt Rajasekar Mani MCC 113 for nine in 18.5 overs (R. Manoj Wilson 43, N. Mohammed Ashik three for 24).

High-fives for Damian

Damian pumped in five goals as St. Mary’s FC thrashed Pattumani FC 7-0 in the DDFA first division league in Dindigul on Sunday.

The results: I div.: St. Mary’s 7 (Damian 5, Sanjay 2) bt Pattumani 0; Coronation 5 (Mani, Ajith, Barath, Suresh, Suriya) bt Royal 0; St. Mary’s 2 (Damian, Sanjay) bt Padmavathy Perumal Memorial 1 (Jerwin).

III div.: St. Joseph’s Polytechnic 2 (Paul 2) bt Muthu 0; ABC 1 (Bala) drew with Junior Solar 1 (Sivaprabhu).

Kingz 121 for eight in 20 overs (R. Premnath 45) bt Suryabala 118 for nine in 20 overs (J. Suresh Kumar 36).

Rainbow KMP 111 for six in 20 overs (B. Pradeep Pandiyan 48 n.o.) bt CIT 85 for eight in 20 overs (K. Haridass three for 11).

SZ Police wins men’s title

At Sivagangai, South Zone Police (Madurai) defeated Sivakasi Warriors 71-69 in a thrilling final of the Madurai Zone State-level basketball championship for men and women here on Sunday.

In the women’s final, Sivagangai defeated Winrose (Virudhunagar) 37-18 to take the honours.

The results: Men: Final: South Zone Police, Madurai 71 (Jai Ganesh 16) bt Sivakasi Warriors 69 (Rishan 12). Third place: St. Britto, Madurai 80 (Rajkumar 20) bt Thilak Hydra, Tirunelveli 77 (Radhakrishnan 20).

Women: Final: Sivagangai 37 (Puvitha Jone 12) bt Winrose, Virudhunagar 18. Third place: Armed Police, Madurai 34 (Vidya 10) bt Emperor BBC, Nagercoil 15.