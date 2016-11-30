Majumder is the thorn in Kerala’s flesh

more-in

Unheralded seamer Sanjay Majumder celebrated his comeback by taking four crucial wickets and helping Tripura secure a 20-run first innings lead over Kerala in the Ranji Trophy Group C match at the Barabati Stadium here on Wednesday.

Besides Majumder, Tripura captain Manisankar Murasingh also claimed four wickets as Kerala, resuming at 11 for no loss, was all out for 193.

Tripura was 17 for no loss when stumps were drawn on the second day.

For Majumder, playing First Class cricket after about two years, it was an opportunity to prove his worth.

After new-ball bowlers Rana Datta and Murasingh used the favourable conditions in the first session to scalp Bhavin Thakkar and Rohan Prem respectively, Mohammed Azharuddeen (40) and Jalaj Saxena (18) played resolutely to forge a 50-run stand and steady the boat.

However, Majumder, who was posted in jungles by Tripura State Rifles and could not step onto a cricket field for six seasons even after being among the Ranji standbys in 2005, was hungry for success.

The rifleman showed his precision on a pitch offering unpredictable bounce and forced the Kerala batsmen to make mistakes.

Saxena went for a big shot and was caught at mid-off in Majumder's first over. Majumder struck again as Azharuddeen played across and was adjudged lbw.

The lefty duo of Sachin Baby (29) and Salman Nizar (25) played with purpose to build a 54-run partnership and frustrate Tripura.

However, off-spinner Abhijit Dey broke the resistance when Salman left the ball alone and found his stumps disturbed. Switching ends, Majumder scalped two more. He outwitted Sachin to have him captured at midwicket. Iqbal Abdulla was caught behind.

“I was able to play again thanks to our former Inspector-General Rajiv Singh, who brought me back to Agartala. I made my debut in 2012 and had to prove myself,” said Majumder. Murasingh kept the ball on target and accounted for three tail-enders even as Datta went off the field in the second session due to a hamstring issue.

The scores:

Tripura — 1st innings: 213

Kerala — 1st innings: Bhavin Thakkar lbw b Datta 7, Mohammed Azharuddeen lbw b Majumder 40, Rohan Prem c Smit b Murasingh 0, Jalaj Saxena c Murasingh b Majumder 18, Sachin Baby c Udiyan b Majumder 29, Salman Nizar b Abhijit 25, Iqbal Abdulla c Smit b Majumder 3, Akshay Chandran (not out) 36, Vinod Kumar lbw b Murasingh 4, Basil Thampi b Murasingh 14, Sandeep Warrier lbw b Murasingh 1; Extras (b-10, lb-6): 16, Total (in 72.2 overs): 193.

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-14, 3-64, 4-73, 5-127, 6-131, 7-140, 8-146, 9-179.

Tripura bowling: Manisankar Murasingh 21.2-7-52-4, Rana Datta 15.4-8-34-1, Gurinder Singh 6-1-20-0, Sanjay Majumder 17-8-43-4, Abhijit Dey 12.2-3-28-1.

Tripura — 2nd innings: Bishal Ghosh (batting) 4, Udiyan Bose (batting) 13; Total (for no loss in 10 overs): 17.

Kerala bowling: Sandeep Warrier 3-0-9-0, Vinod Kumar 4-2-3-0, Bhavin Thakkar 2-1-5-0, Jalaj Saxena 1-1-0-0.