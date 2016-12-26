Cricket

Maddinson gets another chance

Nic Maddinson.  

more-in

Australian skipper Steve Smith named an unchanged playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, paving way for another opportunity for Nic Maddinson.

In the three innings Maddinson has played, he has only scored mere five runs and was under pressure to hold his spot for the second Test of the three-match series. Zimbabwe born all-rounder Hilton Cartwright has to wait for his debut.

Coach Darren Lehmann said he would disregard the second hit in Brisbane when Maddinson sacrificed his wicket in the hunt for quick runs.

“Obviously, he (Maddinson) hasn’t started the way he would have liked but I was really proud of him in the second innings in Brisbane,” Smith said. — Agencies

Post a Comment
More In Sport Cricket
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2016 5:38:18 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/Maddinson-gets-another-chance/article16943305.ece

© The Hindu