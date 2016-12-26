Maddinson gets another chance

more-in

Australian skipper Steve Smith named an unchanged playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, paving way for another opportunity for Nic Maddinson.

In the three innings Maddinson has played, he has only scored mere five runs and was under pressure to hold his spot for the second Test of the three-match series. Zimbabwe born all-rounder Hilton Cartwright has to wait for his debut.

Coach Darren Lehmann said he would disregard the second hit in Brisbane when Maddinson sacrificed his wicket in the hunt for quick runs.

“Obviously, he (Maddinson) hasn’t started the way he would have liked but I was really proud of him in the second innings in Brisbane,” Smith said. — Agencies