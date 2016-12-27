Latham’s hundred crushes Bangladesh

more-in

: Opener Tom Latham’s career-best 137 set New Zealand up for a crushing 77-run victory over Bangladesh in its opening One-Day International at the Hagley Oval here on Monday.

With Latham in commanding form and Colin Munro chiming in with a rollicking 87, New Zealand posted 341 for seven and the Bangladesh innings closed at 264 for nine with Mushfiqur Rahim retired hurt.

It was New Zealand’s highest score in 26 matches against Bangladesh and Latham’s 158-run stand with Munro was a New Zealand record for the fifth wicket against the tourists.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan topped its bowling (three for 69) and batting (59) performances . — AFP