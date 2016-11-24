Kumble pleased with bowlers’ performances

more-in

MOHALI: With the bowlers playing their part so far in the series, chief coach Anil Kumble is obviously delighted. The country’s most successful Test bowler in the all-time list was also pleased with the way debutant Jayant Yadav contributed to the victory at Visakhapatnam. He felt sorry for Wriddhiman Saha, whose injury has given a persistent Parthiv Patel a one-off chance to return to the Test squad.

Excerpts from the press conference:

On the Indian bowlers’ performance: Very impressed. The bowlers have been really brilliant in the way they have gone about. It was not easy as they bowled close to 240 overs in Rajkot and within three days, in last Test match, bowlers bowled almost 200 overs. Never easy going back to back so I liked the way they responded. The way they went about being very relentless in pursuit to go out there and win was very evident.

On Jayant Yadav: In the interactions that I have had, he comes across as a balanced individual. Probably he had a dream debut. He contributed with bat and ball and a brilliant fielding effort in the first innings. Overall, you can’t ask for more when the team goes on and wins the game. As a youngster coming into this team, he showed a lot of character, lot of maturity, although he was playing his first match, he handled batting with the lower order, with Shami and getting those 30-40 runs, the way he bowled was quite impressive. It augurs well for Indian cricket that someone who is just coming into the team has shown that kind of approach.

On the pitch at Mohali: It has certainly gone a lot slower than what it used to be in the 90s. I certainly believe, we played good cricket in Rajkot and Visakhapatnam. That’s why we are 1-0 ahead in series and we have to repeat that again in Mohali no matter what the conditions are. Like I said over the years, it has certainly gone slower.

On Saha: I think it’s unfortunate that Saha is missing out in this Test match. He suffered a strain in the final day of the second Test match. He was obviously in the starting the line-up but yesterday’s scans showed that there was a little bit of tendonitis. That’s why it was better that we gave him a break from this Test match.

On Parthiv Patel: Parthiv has been really consistent both with his keeping as well as his batting. That’s why He was chosen. He was chosen for his keeping skills and his experience.

On R. Ashwin and his increasing workload: He has done an exceptional job starting from West Indies. When Rohit (Sharma) played and we played only four bowlers and six batters, he batted at No 7. We need that fifth bowler to pick up 20 wickets. That’s why he is consistently batting at No. 6. Workload is something that you keep talking about but if you ask Ashwin, he is certainly enjoying batting at No. 6 and doing what he is good at, both with bat and ball.