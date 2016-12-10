Kohli shines on Day 3, gives India 51-run lead

more-in

Indian skipper Virat Kohli notched up his 15th Test century, even as India went past England's first innings total and carved out a 51-run lead at Stumps on Day 3, at the Wankhede on Saturday.

Keeping steady as middle-order crumbled around him courtesy Joe Root's golden arm, Kohli kicked up a 50-plus partnership for the eighth wicket with Jayant Yadav.

Earlier, Kohli reached his 15th test fifty by putting together a slow, but steady innings during the third day of the fourth test between India and England Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Murali Vijay, who scored his eighth test century, was caught out by Adil Rashid on 136.

Together, they chipped away at England's total bit by bit.

India's scorecard was 247/2 at lunch.

Vijay's century came on a day when the duo will look to close down on the first innings target of 400 that England had set them on Day 2. This hundred is also his second in this series.

Earlier in the morning, Cheteshwar Pujara was bowled out by medium pacer Jake Ball, just three runs short of a half century.

At the end of second day’s play on Friday, India was at 146 for 1.

India leads the five-Test match series 2-0.