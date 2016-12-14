Kohli jumps to second spot

more-in

Indian captain Virat Kohli climbed to a career-best second place in the Test rankings on Tuesday after his third double century of the year helped the host seal a series victory over England.

Kohli jumped a place in the Test table and is in line to top the rankings in all three formats of the game.

Kohli, who is currently ranked second in ODIs and tops the T20 chart, is just 11 points behind Australia captain Steve Smith in the ICC Test ratings. While India consolidated its ranking as the top Test side, England is in danger of losing the second spot if it loses the fifth and final Test at Chennai starting on Friday.

Third-placed Australia and fourth-ranked Pakistan will be looking to displace England during the three Test series starting with a day-night match at Brisbane on December 15. Indian spinner R. Ashwin comfortably held on to the top spot in the Test bowlers’ chart. — AFP