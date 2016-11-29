Kohli delighted to have a ‘good headache’

Haseeb Hameed's unbeaten 59 couldn't help the tourists take the game into the final day, but it did make him the first English teenager to score two Test half-centuries. | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

more-in

Leading a side that is on the verge of winning a grudge Test series against England, Virat Kohli is obviously upbeat.

After India took an unsurpassable 2-0 lead in the five-match series, Kohli spoke at length on several subjects.

Excerpts:

On winning on good pitches: It’s exactly been 12 months that I was asked a question about playing on ‘unfair pitches’ and the question has turned itself. So we don’t need to say much about the pitches. We are focused on good cricket and we are a team that looks to play good cricket and win sessions.

On the pitch here: It was a perfectly good wicket for cricket. Even for pace bowlers. Our guys really rushed in, put in an effort and got results. It was a wicket if you persisted long enough you will get results that you want.

On the bowlers’ performances: It boosts your confidence up a notch, when you have quality bowlers in your reserves as well. As a captain, you always feel that you can ask your main guys to push every game that they play. We have Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar waiting. Even spinner Amit Mishra is not playing. Whoever is playing is standing up and making his presence felt.

On considering Parthiv Patel for future Tests: Wow! That’s a good headache, to be honest. You never know, there are all kinds of possibilities. The way he approached both the innings, it was amazing to see. That’s where experience from First Class level comes into play. The intent he showed in both innings deflated the opposition totally. Credit to him to go out there and counter-attack the seamers. He really stood out for me as a batsman, as a keeper as well he did well.

On the contribution of the lower-order: Great to see our guys making it count. Every game on an average we are scoring 80-85 runs, 200-plus, so amazing to see the guys working hard on their batting, understanding that those 70-80 runs put a dent in the opposition’s mindset.