Kohli backs Chahal, Rasool

Indian captain Virat Kohli speaks during a news conference ahead of their first One Day International match against England at Pune on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Looking at the season ahead, there is very little for India in this three-match Twenty20I series against England. Since there’s more at stake for certain individuals, skipper Virat Kohli expects India to benefit from those who have proved their worth in the Indian Premier League.

“We definitely want to play more expressive cricket, play more positively than in the past and not worry about the result much. In this format, you need to go out there and show your true potential.

“Somewhere in the international stage, there is a bit of hesitation, that extra bit of pressure that comes with playing for the country. This format allows you to get rid of that, express yourself and the skills you have to the best of your potential. That is something we want to do as a side.”

Reflecting on the combination that has a blend of youth and experience, Kohli said, “We’ve got in quite a few youngsters now who we want to groom with (alongside) the senior guys in the team. Eventually, the idea is to give them confidence from hereon and then maybe push them to the ODIs.”

Kohli chose his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Parvez Rasool for special mention.

“These two guys are smart, pretty consistent and the areas that they are bowling are pretty good. Chahal, obviously, everyone has seen his performances. Rasool is pretty confident and can bowl with the new ball against some of the attacking batsmen of the world.