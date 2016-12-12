Kohli and Jayant bat England out of the match

COMING INTO HIS OWN: Jayant Yadav, batting at No. 9, was cautious to start off with, but went on to stamp his class against spin and the occasional spell of seam, to notch up his maiden Test century. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK;K_R_DEEPAK -

Overnight batsmen Virat Kohli and Jayant Yadav laid the platform for an Indian victory in the fourth Test, extending their eighth-wicket stand to 241 runs in balmy conditions at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday, as the hosts ran up a first-innings score of 631.

Kohli went on to make 235, and Jayant got his maiden Test century in his third game in the India cap.

Beginning its second innings 231 runs in deficit, England went to stumps six wickets down and needing 49 runs to make India bat again.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck in the second ball of the first over, trapping Keaton Jennings plumb in front. Alastair Cook became Ravindra Jadeja’s 100th Test victim after DRS confirmed that he was indeed leg-before, and Moeen Ali fell to the leg trap for a duck, his instinctive flick superbly held by leg-gully M. Vijay off a miscue.

Joe Root and Jonathan Bairstow steadied things for a while with some free-spirited batting that produced 92 runs for the fourth wicket.

Bairstow did struggle initially as he sought to take the attack to the spinners. He benefited from an early let-off, when he nearly reverse-swept R. Ashwin right into first slip Kohli’s hands.

The two right-handers used their feet to take the dipping ball on the full, and employed the sweep against both Ashwin and Jadeja.

It was Jayant who broke the stand, getting Root to play back and beating the inside edge with a clever variation in length and pace.

Ben Stokes was caught off the boot by slip while trying to reverse-sweep Ashwin, and Jake Ball edged the off-spinner into Parthiv Patel’s gloves in the final over of the day.

Bairstow (50 batting) will resume his vigil on day five with Jos Buttler. The writing is on the wall, though.

Coming together at the fall of Jadeja’s wicket immediately after tea on day three when India was still 36 runs behind, the eighth-wicket pair built up a formidable lead on a track affording increasing help to the spinners.

Jayant was initially cautious but soon stamped his authority on the spinners, and the seamers as well during their short spells. Kohli, at the other end, sparkled on his way to a double century, and his 235 is the highest by an Indian captain.

The eighth wicket finally fell after England had toiled almost 60 overs, when Jayant attempted to hit Rashid out of the rough through the covers and was stumped.

Kohli hit a lofted drive to deep cover, and soon India’s first innings came a close some three quarters of an hour after lunch, with a sizeable lead.

Clearly the partnership between Kohli and Jayant has sealed the fate of this match. India will travel to Chennai 3-0 up in the series.