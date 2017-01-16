Kohli-Jadhav combo delivers in a tall chase

Kedar Jadhav and Virat Kohli, who joined forces at 63 for four, never let the scoring rate flag, and their centuries in quick time ensured that the lower middle-order only had to hold its nerve to see India through. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak

Not often does Virat Kohli fail to see the team home after scoring a hundred in a chase. Not often does a Kohli hundred in a chase get overshadowed. Kedar Jadhav’s 65-ball hundred on his home ground did manage to put Kohli’s exceptional effort in the backdrop.

The cherry on the cake for about 37,500 spectators, who thronged the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, was the fact that the lower-order ensured India crossed a stiff target of 351 without much of a snag to take the lead in the three-match ODI series against England.

When the diminutive Jadhav joined his India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli in the middle, India was in the doldrums. Even getting close to England’s total of 350 for seven, the visitor’s highest-ever in ODIs against India, looked difficult when M.S. Dhoni’s conscious walk down the wicket to Jake Ball resulted in a top-edged pull to David Willey — who had earlier bowled the ball of the day to sneak through the gate of K.L. Rahul and uproot the middle-stump — at mid-wicket, India was reduced to 63 for four in the 12th over.

Kohli was in his element as he has always been at the crease but he needed to build a partnership to keep India in the game. Not only did Jadhav give Kohli the much-needed support but also took the pressure off his captain by hitting boundaries at will.

Ever since he pulled Ben Stokes from outside the off-stump to mid-wicket fence off the second ball he faced, Jadhav looked to be in good nick. In Stokes’s subsequent over, he first nudged him to third-man fence before flicking the next ball wide of a diving Adil Rashid at mid-on.

That prompted Eoin Morgan to introduce spin but Jadhav whisked a flipper in his first over to the square-leg fence before sending one over the long-on fence in the leggie’s next over.

Kohli, meanwhile, had raced to his first fifty against England in a long time and was set to pace the chase to precision. The duo continued to keep the scoreboard flowing by getting a boundary virtually every over, not letting the required rate ever climb over eight.

When Kohli was eyeing his 27th hundred, Jadhav played the stroke of the day — an inside-out lofted drive off a perfect leg-break by Rashid that sailed over the ropes. When Jadhav joined Kohli in the club of centurions, with a late-cut to third-man fence and register India's fifth-fastest hundred, the host required 90 runs off 14.1 overs.

When Kohli was eyeing his 27th hundred, Jadhav played the stroke of the day — an inside-out lofted drive off a perfect leg-break by Rashid that sailed over the ropes. When Jadhav joined Kohli in the club of centurions, with a late-cut to third-man fence and register India’s fifth-fastest hundred, the host required 90 runs off 14.1 overs.

With Jadhav starting to cramp, Kohli decided to up the ante but failed to read a Stokes slower ball in the next over to top-edge an attempted pull to Willey at covers. In the next over, Jadhav’s discomfort increased, so he opted to go aerial and cleared the boundary off Ball twice in an over. However, he eventually holed out in the deep in Ball’s next over to leave the tail with 60 runs to get. Hardik Pandya then kept a cool head in the company of Ravindra Jadeja and R. Ashwin to ensure India registered a famous win.

The target would not have been so stiff had India’s death bowling not allowed Stokes (62, 40b, 2x4, 5x6) to go berserk. The all-rounder capitalised on a blistering start from Jason Roy (73) and Joe Root’s steady hand (78).

England plundered 105 off the last eight overs to reach 350. Even that was not enough.