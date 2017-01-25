Kohli — the chosen one

RECOGNITION: Deepa Karmakar, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik and Virat Kohli who have been selected for Padma Shri award this year.

more-in

Virat Kohli won his place in the side during a phase of transition for Indian cricket. Clinching a permanent slot was a process that he secured with the conviction of a champion athlete who knows his destination.

He showcases the progress Indian cricket has made from the time he broke into the team and the stage when he took over the mantle of captaincy, a job he now performs in all formats of the game.

Kohli reflects the energy of India’s youth. He is strikingly expressive when sighting his goals, and can be ruthless and explosive when executing the task. At the crease, he is a master at work and nothing deters him.

For Kohli, the year gone by was a season of achievements. He matured as a cricketer and gave ample demonstration of growing into a leader with an enviable assurance he brings to his job.

Also Read I did not expect it at all: Gowda

He understands the expectations of fans and the effort to reach out to them through his team is the driving force for Kohli.

The fans are ravenous and he is ever obliging with his compelling batsmanship. In times when class appears to be dying out, he brings a rare art to the middle, the art of flexibility where he is willing to don new roles for the comfort of his mates.

Nothing is premeditated in his performance at the crease because he needs little time to produce the desired stroke. In modern cricket, he is the only batsman who creates excitement and joy with his bat because dourness is not part of his cricket grooming and also because he owns a stunningly wide repertoire of strokes.

The Padma Shri honour recognises Kohli’s resilience when competing on the biggest stage. A welcome addition to his growing stature as the finest global ambassador of the game in this era. He is the chosen one!