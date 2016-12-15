Kohli — in a firmament of his own

more-in

Leading 3-0 against England and busy setting the batting charts on fire, it would be easy for Virat Kohli to strut around and proclaim dominance.

But in a testament to his rapid growth as a leader, the India captain displayed remarkable maturity in dealing with questions that probed about a probable 4-0 verdict once the fifth Test

concludes.

The pre-match press conference also revealed a supremely gifted batsman being open to further enhancing his skills as he admitted that time-permitting, he wouldn’t mind a stint in county cricket before India tours England in 2018.

Excerpts...

4-0?

I don't think we are looking at a collective series as 4-0. For us every game is separate from the other and the intensity and the motivation to win a Test remains the same, whether we have won

the series or not.

To put a number to it, I think would be unfair to the players and the series as well. For us it's about slowly building the blocks to get a Test win.

Bowlers among the runs!

R. Ashwin has set a benchmark. (Ravindra) Jadeja has come of age with the bat, we saw his knock in Mohali. Jayant Yadav gets inspired watching Ashwin. All the fast bowlers, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, even

Umesh (Yadav) have become much better with the bat.

Amit Mishra has done very well. When your bowlers contribute 120-130 runs every game, that's as good as playing another batsman.

The three-spin trick

Ashwin and Jadeja are the frontrunners, along with the fast bowlers, for creating that pressure for us every time we require a wicket.

Jayant has a lot of control and he rushes the batsman. Look at the way he got his wickets, in Vizag (Visakhapatnam) he rushed (Ben) Stokes, in Mohali he rushed (Joe) Root where he got the lbw.

So he doesn't give much time to react after the ball has pitched and he has those revs on the ball. I think Graeme Swann was very similar. As captain I know that the third bowler (spinner) is one against whom the batsman cannot independently go after. Jayant is a great addition.

County cricket

I would love to do that, be there say a month and half and get used to those conditions, understand how the wickets behave. So, yeah, if I have the opportunity to go there a few days before the start (of the 2018 series) that will be great.

Restricting sixes in Tests

It has been a conscious effort. Many times I felt like I could go after the spinners but I understand that I need to put in that extra hour or two hours for the team. I don’t feel the necessity to hit sixes.

If I am scoring at three or four an over without trying to hit the boundary, I can rotate the strike. If the management and I have decided to play five batsmen, it obviously makes up my mind to take some more responsibility in the middle rather than doing what I want to do. That’s the balance you need to strike at the international level.

Joe Root as captain

It depends on the individual, to be honest. Joe is an outstanding player, been very fond of the player. He is very positive, always thinks of any situation as an opportunity. I don’t know what captaincy would do to that.

Captaincy is not just about handling the 11 guys, or 10 other guys on the field or having the squad and interacting with the management. It comes with the whole package of interacting with the media, having people expect things out of you in a very different way, having the onus of the whole country on your shoulders.

ICC rankings

It is more for the fans. As an individual, I don’t focus on those things. My aim was never to go about Joe (Root) or Steve (Smith) or Kane (Williamson). I think there is an equal amount of respect between all of us, David (Warner) included.