Kishan steps into Dhoni’s shoes

TAKING BIG STEPS: Ishan Kishan, who has been pencilled in for a future India gig, was in a punishing mood against Haryana on Monday.

Vadodara: Just as M.S. Dhoni enters the last stage of his career, another swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman from Jharkhand is destined for big things.

On Monday, 18-year-old Ishan Kishan — already marked out as future India prospect — made a strong case for himself as he pummelled Haryana into submission. The left-hander scripted history as Jharkhand reached the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy for the first time with a five-wicket win here at the Moti Bagh Stadium.

Kishan, who captained India in the under-19 World Cup earlier this year in Bangladesh, blitzed his way to a 61-ball 86. He belted the Haryana bowlers with disdain as Jharkhand chased down a target of 176 in just 30.2 overs on the fourth day.

Promoted to open the innings, Kishan smashed nine boundaries and six sixes as he made the Haryana bowling — which included Mohit Sharma, Amit Mishra and Yuzvendra Chahal — look pedestrian.

The left-hander, who has already scored over 600 runs this season with three centuries including a double hundred, started his innings with an effortless six off his pads as he flicked Harshal Patel behind square. He then picked two boundaries off Mishra, first over long-on and then read a googly perfectly and swept it to fine leg.

Soon Chahal was at the receiving end as Kishan came down to a ball pitched on the rough, wide outside the off-stump, and deposited it over the cover boundary. He followed it up with a six over long-off in the same over to get to his half-century off just 37 balls.

The relentless attack snuffed out any last glimmer of hope Haryana had.

Earlier, Shahbaz Nadeem once again came to rescue of Jharkhand as he picked up a four-wicket haul to bowl out Haryana for 262. After weathering the opening half-hour, Haryana started to crumble with Nadeem scalping Shivam Chaauhan and Rajat Paliwal caught at first slip by Ishank Jaggi. By lunch Haryana lost six wickets and was reduced to 234 for eight.

With his four-wicket haul, Nadeem reached the 50-wicket mark for the second time in as many seasons. The 27-year-old finished with figures of 11 for 157 in the match and was duly named Man-of-the-Match.

The scores:

Haryana — 1st innings: 258.

Jharkhand — 1st innings: 345.

Haryana — 2nd innings: Nitin Saini b Quadri 41, Shubham Rohilla c Virat b Quadri 43, Shivam Chauhan c Jaggi b Nadeem 43, Chaitanya Bishnoi c sub b Kaushal 52, Rajat Paliwal c Jaggi b Nadeem 2, Rohit Sharma lbw b Nadeem 0, Amit Mishra run out 0, Sanjay Pahal c Jaggi b Quadri 29, Harshal Patel c sub b Shukla 25, Yuzvendra Chahal c Jaggi b Nadeem 12, Mohit Sharma (not out) 2; Extras (b-5, lb-1, nb-6, w-1): 13; Total (in 97.1 overs): 262.

Fall of wickets: 1-79, 2-91, 3-178, 4-184, 5-188, 6-188, 7-193, 8-222, 9-256.

Jharkhand bowling: Rahul Shukla 20-3-50-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 35.1-13-78-4, Anand Singh 6-1-15-0, Samar Quadri 24-5-75-3, Kaushal Singh 12-2-38-1.

Jharkhand — 2nd innings: Anand Singh c Saini b Pahal 27, Ishan Kishan c Mohit b Pahal 86, Virat Singh c Chauhan b Chahal 21, Sumit Kumar b Bishnoi 18, Ishank Jaggi lbw b Chahal 8, Kaushal Singh (not out) 12, Saurabh Tiwary (not out) 0; Extras (lb-1, nb-3, w-2): 6; Total (for five wickets in 30.2 overs): 178.

Fall of wickets: 1-95, 2-139, 3-141, 4-166, 5-174.

Haryana bowling: Harshal Patel 7-1-35-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 7.2-0-43-2, Amit Mishra 4-0-32-0, Mohit Sharma 3-0-24-0, Sanjay Pahal 7-0-36-2, Rajat Paliwal 1-0-7-0, Chaitanya Bishnoi 1-1-0-1.

Jharkhand won by five wickets.

Man of the match: Shahbaz Nadeem