Kerala scores season’s first win

The role of professionals in the side was apparent as Kerala recorded its first win of the season in its eighth outing by handing Tripura a seven-wicket defeat on the final day of the Ranji Trophy Group C at the Barabati Stadium here on Friday.

Kerala, starting from 117 for no loss, gathered the remaining 66 runs in about one-and-a-half hours to reach to the target of 183 for the loss of three wickets. It secured six points, including a bonus, to take its tally to 22 points, improving its position and keeping alive its hope for a quarterfinal berth.

Overnight unbeaten openers Mohammed Azharuddeen, resuming on 80, and Bhavin Thakkar, on 37, fell short of achieving their target narrowly.

Azharuddeen (99) was caught at forward short-leg off left-arm spinner Gurinder Singh in the 13th over of the morning, while Thakkar (47) was caught at mid-on while trying to clear the infield in Gurinder’s next over. Jalaj Saxena also fell to the same bowler. Nevertheless, Kerala’s first win underlined the importance of professionals for the team not only in terms of performance, but also in the way they mentor the younger lot.

Thakkar, who has collected 456 runs, including one century and two half-centuries, is the second highest run-getter for the team so far this season. Apart from his contribution with the bat, his guidance was immensely helpful for Azharuddeen.

Iqbal Abdulla, who took three crucial wickets at an important stage to provide important breakthroughs, showed how to build pressure on opposition batsmen and make a comeback.

Plying the same trade, Akshay Chandran benefited from the situation to pick up four wickets without giving away too many runs.

Jalaj Saxena, who has served Kerala with bat and ball in earlier matches, may have been unlucky not to get a wicket on his return here, but his probing spells, which created several chances, made things easier for other bowlers.

“The professionals’ experience is the biggest thing. They have all proved at the top level. At crucial stages, it is about raising their game.

“They did that in this match. Its not just them. There was contribution from everyone, that’s what gave us the win,” said Kerala coach Tinu Youhannan.

The scores: Tripura — 1st innings: 213.

Kerala — 1st innings: 193.

Tripura — 2nd innings: 162.

Kerala — 2nd innings: Mohammed Azharuddeen c Bishal b Gurinder 99, Bhavin Thakkar c Murasingh b Gurinder 47, Jalaj Saxena b Gurinder 5, Salman Nizar (not out) 15, Sachin Baby (not out) 9; Extras (b-7, lb-1): 8; Total (for three wickets in 51.4 overs): 183.

Fall of wickets: 1-151, 2-154, 3-163.

Tripura bowling: Manisankar Murasingh 17-2-47-0, Rana Datta 11-0-49-0, Gurinder Singh 14.4-3-40-3, Sanjay Majumder 3-0-19-0, Abhijit Dey 4-0-18-0, Yashpal Singh 2-0-2-0.

Man-of-the-Match: Mohammed Azharuddeen.

Kerala won by seven wickets.