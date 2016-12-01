Kerala scents victory

more-in

Kerala banked on its young wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen’s third half-century in as many matches to move closer to a much-needed win on the penultimate day of the Ranji Trophy Group C match against Tripura at the Barabati Stadium here on Thursday.

The Kerala spinners, comprising the left-arm duo of Iqbal Abdulla and Akshay Chandran, bowled tight lines to wrap up the Tripura second innings for 162.

At stumps, the unbroken opening pair of Azharuddeen (80 batting) and Bhavin Thakkar (37 batting) had put on 117 to make light of the 183-run target. Kerala needs just 66 more on the final day to ensure its first outright win of the season.

Twenty-two-year-old Azharuddeen showed a sense of responsibility and prospered in the company of experienced professional Bhavin Thakkar.

Azharuddeen adjusted his game to play the drive and flick — not his favourite shots — to score some fine boundaries. His 14 fours included four straight drives, including two majestic ones along the ground off Rana Datta and Sanjay Majumder.

“Bhavin bhai advised me to play straight and I did that,” said Azharuddeen, who earlier held a brilliant one-handed diving catch to send back a set Udiyan Bose.

Thakkar showed grit to hold one end intact even while hitting some cracking boundaries on the on-side.

Azharuddeen, who was groomed by former India wicketkeeper Kiran More and Kerala under-23 coach M. Rajagopal, and Thakkar put Tripura out of the contest to script Kerala’s turnaround.

Earlier, Kerala’s disciplined bowling helped it control the damage after conceding a 20-run first innings lead. Tripura, starting the day at 17 for no loss, was all out for 145 as many of its batsmen fell to rash strokes.

Basil Thampi claimed Bose’s wicket to break the opening partnership at 42 and Sandeep Warrier had Bishal Ghosh caught behind to set the stage for the spinners.

Abdulla bowled a stump-to-stump line to pick up the next three wickets — Abhijit Dey, Yashpal Singh and Aniruddh Saha.

Akshay, the other spinnner, landed the ball in the right areas to exploit the cracks and accounted for Rajat Dey, Gurinder Singh, Datta and Smit Patel. Tripura captain Manisankar Murasingh was run out due to a rush of blood.

Smit’s fighting half-century was the lone bright spot for Tripura.

The scores:

Tripura — 1st innings: 213.

Kerala — 1st innings: 193.

Tripura — 2nd innings: Bishal Ghosh c Azharuddeen b Warrier 25, Udiyan Bose c Azharuddeen b Thampi 23, Abhijit Dey b Abdulla 10, Smit Patel c Warrier b Akshay 54, Yashpal Singh lbw b Abdulla 9, Aniruddh Saha lbw b Abdulla 3, Manisankar Murasingh run out 16, Rajat Dey c Sachin b Akshay 0, Gurinder Singh b Akshay 5, Rana Datta c Abdulla b Akshay 4, Sanjay Majumder (not out) 0; Extras (b-1, lb-6, w-6): 13; Total (in 70.1 overs): 162.

Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-54, 3-75, 4-93, 5-111, 6-144, 7-145, 8-155, 9-161.

Kerala bowling: Sandeep Warrier 11-1-31-1, Vinod Kumar 7-2-16-0, Bhavin Thakkar 2-1-5-0, Jalaj Saxena 18-4-29-0, Akshay Chandran 7.1-0-16-4, Basil Thampi 10-2-21-1, Iqbal Abdulla 14-5-32-3, Rohan Prem 1-0-5-0.

Kerala — 2nd innings: Mohammed Azharuddeen (batting) 80, Bhavin Thakkar (batting) 37, Total (for no loss in 29 overs): 117.

Tripura bowling: Manisankar Murasingh 8-0-33-0, Rana Datta 7-0-31-0, Gurinder Singh 7-1-28-0, Sanjay Majumder 3-0-19-0, Abhijit Dey 2-0-4-0, Yashpal Singh 2-0-2-0.