Kerala looks to score an outright win against Services

Kerala can look to score an outright win against Services but playing conditions confront the team from south. Fog and smog are two factors that can crush Kerala’s dreams of a slot in the knockout round as it takes on Services at the Palam ground here in the last league match of the Ranji Trophy from Wednesday.

Kerala’s tally of 22 points places it at the fourth slot behind Hyderabad (30), Andhra (25) and Haryana (25). A win with a bonus point and a favourable development from the other outings can keep Kerala in the hunt.

A defeat for Hyderabad at the hands of Andhra and a similar result for Haryana against Tripura would pave the way for Kerala. Even a draw would impede Haryana’s dreams of qualifying.

Hyderabad, as things stand, Andhra and Haryana are best placed to advance to the elite group.

Andhra has itself to blame. The loss against Goa in the last match when it made a mess of an attainable target.

But Services is riding high on its victory over Chhattisgarh in the previous match at Mumbai. It was Services’ first win in the league this season but has no bearing on the qualification race.

The century by Nakul Verma (156) and a 99 by Rahul Singh were the highlights of Services’ victory, not to forget the 10-wicket haul by seamer Diwesh Pathania.

“We have to look at the game positively,” said Kerala coach Tinu Yohannan. “The pitch looks seamer-friendly and has good grass too. I am expecting the bowlers to dominate but the playing conditions play an important part. I am praying we get full day’s play right through the match,” said Tinu.

The Sanju Samson episode may have left Kerala supporters disappointed as the youngster fell from grace due to slump in poor form and charges of indiscipline.

The team, however, has grown with the contributions from Rohan Prem (656 runs), Bhavin Thakkar (456 runs), Sachin Baby (374 runs) and the allrounder show of Iqbal Abdulla (363 runs and 25 wickets). Sandeep Warrier (23 wickets) and Jalaj Saxena (20 wickets) have contributed to the team’s progress.

An uninterrupted match is the key to Kerala making the most of the opportunities for a place among the elite.

The teams (from):

Kerala: Rohan Prem (captain), Mohammed Azahruddeen, Bhavin Thakkar, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Sachin Baby, Akshay Chandran, Vinod Kumar, Iqbal Abdulla, Sandeep Warrier, Basil Thampi, Vishnu Vinod, Monish Karaparambil and Athif Ashraf.

Services: Anshul Gupta (captain), Nakul Verma, Nakul Chauhan, Amit Pachhara, Shamsher Yadav, Rahul Singh, Vikas Hathwala, Vikas Yadav, Diwesh Pathania, Raj Bahadur, Sachidanand Pandey, Raushan Raj, Nakul Sharma, Soumik Chatterjee and Azharuddin Bloch.