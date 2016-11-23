Kerala concedes first innings lead

more-in

: Kerala conceded the first innings lead but skipper Rohan Prem’s resourceful knock (88) gave the side a chance to force win on the final day of the Ranji Trophy Group C cricket match at the ACA stadium here on Wednesday.

Kerala, which conceded a first innings lead of seven runs, was 228 for five at stumps on the penultimate day. Vijay Kumar again proved to be Kerala’s bugbear as his three wickets pegged back the side which was looking for quick runs in the second innings.

After conceding the first innings lead for only the second time this season, Kerala was left with no option but to play positively for a win. However, Kerala’s opening woes continued with Vishnu Vinod (3) edging Vijay Kumar to wicketkeeper Bharat.

But Bhavin Thakkar found his mooring early and he stepped out to lift B. Ayyappa over long on for boundaries to show his intent. Bhavin and Rohan Prem added 69 runs for the second wicket with former scoring the majority of the runs.

Bhavin completed his fifty by slogging left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt over mid wicket for a six. But soon after Bhargav trapped Bhavin leg before wicket for 56 and Sanju Samson (7) lobbed a tame return catch to Vijay Kumar to continue his run of poor form.

Century stand

Azharuddeen was promoted up the order and he along with Rohan Prem resurrected the innings by figuring in a 106-run stand for the fourth wicket. Vijay Kumar had to leave the field due to injury while bowling his 11th over and his absence reduced Andhra’s captain G.H. Vihari’s options to attack.

The defensive fields were set to stop the flow of runs as both the Kerala batsmen were largely untroubled by the bowling. Rohan looked set for a century but Sasikanth trapped him leg before against run of play. Vijay Kumar returned late in the day to have Azharuddeen caught behind for 36.

Earlier, Ayyappa with a few streaky boundaries through the slip cordon did the job for Andhra after Vinod Kumar gave Kerala a glimmer of hope with his twin strikes which included the wicket of Ricky Bhui.

The scores:

Kerala — Ist innings: 219.

Andhra — Ist innings: K.S. Bharat c Azharuddeen b Iqbal Abdulla 54, D.B. Prasanth st. Azharuddeen b Rohan Prem 61, G.H. Vihari c Azharuddeen b Abdulla 3, Ricky Bhui lbw b Vinod Kumar 62 , Ravi Teja c Azharuddeen b Rohan Prem 2, A.G. Pradeep lbw b Basil Thampi 3, Ashwin Hebbar b Basil Thampi 0, K.V. Sasikanth c Azharuddeenb Vinod Kumar 8, Bhargav Bhatt (not out) 9, B. Ayyappa c Sachin Baby b Abdulla 17, P. Vijay Kumar c Azharuddeen b Basil Thampi 0; Extras (b-4, lb-2, nb-1): 7; Total (in 96.3 overs): 226.

Fall of wickets: 1-81, 2-89, 3-152, 4-158, 5-170, 6-170, 7-197, 8-200, 9-222.

Kerala bowling: Sandeep Warrier 19-5-49-0, Vinod Kumar 18-3-47-2, Basil Thampi 17.3-5-33-3, Iqbal Adulla 26-5-63-3, K. Monish 9-2-21-0, Rohan Prem 7-2-7-2.

Kerala — 2nd innings: Bhavin Thakkar lbw b Bhargav Bhatt 56, Vinod Kumar c Ravi Teja b Vijay Kumar 3, Rohan Prem lbw b Sasikanth 88, Sanju Samson c & b Vijay Kumar 7, Mohammed Azharuddeen c Bharat bt Vijay Kumar 36, Sachin Baby (batting) 17, Iqbal Abdulla (batting) 1; Extras (b-8, lb-6, nb-6): 20; Total (for five wkts. in 59.4 overs): 228.

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-87, 3-94, 4-200, 5-227.

Andhra bowling: Vijay Kumar 12.4-1-48-3, B. Ayyappa 11-0-42-0, Ashwin Hebbar 3-0-11-0, K.V. Sasikanth 12-0-34-1, Bhargav Bhatt 21-1-79-1.